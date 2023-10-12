NFL

Broncos Injury Report: Javonte Williams has been cleared to play on TNF in Week 6 vs. the Chiefs

Zach Wolpin
Tonight, the 1-4 Broncos will be on the road to face the 4-1 Chiefs. Denver has lost 15-straight games to Kansas City and they’ll be looking to break that streak. Coming into this contest, the Broncos were dealing with a few lingering injuries. Javonte Williams injured his quad in Week 4 vs. the Bears. 

The 23-year-old missed their Week 5 loss to the Jets but was limited in Denver’s short week of practice. Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network said that Williams is officially off the injury report and will be active tonight vs. the Chiefs. It’s been a slow start to the season for Williams, averaging (34.5) rushing yards per game. Can they get the young RB going tonight vs. the reigning Super Bowl champs?

Denver will be on the road tonight to face the Chiefs on TNF in Week 6


When speaking to the media, head coach Sean Payton gave his thoughts on Williams’ injury last week. The young RB did not play but Payton said if it were a playoff game, Williams likely would have played. He was adamant about not wanting to set back Williams any further in his quad injury. Over the last year, the former second-round pick has had non-stop injuries.

In 2022, Williams only played in four games for the Broncos. Sadly, he tore his ACL, LCL, and posterolateral corner. A genuinely devastating injury that he surprisingly came back so quickly from. He was ready for the start of the 2023 season, which surprised many people around the league. Even if Williams isn’t 100 percent tonight vs. the Chiefs, Denver does have talented RB depth.


If Javonte Williams struggles vs. the Chiefs, the Broncos could turn their undrafted rookie RB, Jaleel McLaughlin. He had a breakout game in Week 5 vs. the Jets. The rookie carried the ball nine times and had 68 rushing yards. He added three catches for 21 yards and his second career receiving touchdown. Additionally, the Broncos have Samaje Perine who’s used primarily as a pass catcher out of the backfield. He has 15 catches for 156 reeing yards this season. Denver has the ability to split the carries out of the backfield between these three running backs. It’s something they’ve done in almost all their games in 2023.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
