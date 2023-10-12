The Thursday Night Football sees the Kansas City Chiefs welcome the Denver Broncos to the Arrowhead Stadium tonight and you can bet on the game in Missouri with our recommended sports betting site.

The Kansas City Chiefs have won their last four matches since losing to the Detroit Lions in their season opener, while the Denver Broncos have recorded only one win this campaign so far.

Even if betting has not yet been allowed in your area, you can still bet on Chiefs vs Broncos

Best NFL Thursday Night Football Betting Site

Bovada is our recommended sportsbook for NFL Thursday Night Football betting. Click below to create an account and then claim your $750 in free bets which can be used on the Chiefs vs Broncos betting today.

How To Bet On NFL Thursday Night Football

Betting on NFL TNF in Missouri is an easy process which is explained in three simple pointers below.

Click the ‘sign-up’ link above, which will take you to the Bovada joining page. Click ‘Join Now’ and fill out your information including date of birth, name and email address.

2. Deposit Into Your Bovada Account

Then, log into your account with your new details and click the deposit button. Choose a deposit option and make your preferred deposit. To get the full $750 in free bets you will need to deposit $1000, but a smaller outlay will also still get you the 75% Bovada deposit bonus.

Bovada will accept payment from fiat and crypto methods, including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Litecoin, Bitcoinsv and BitcoinCash.

3. Place Your Chiefs vs Broncos Bets For NFL TNF

Head to the Bovada sportsbook and click on their ‘NFL’ section which will move you to a page with all the upcoming NFL matches on.

Click on ‘Chiefs vs Broncos’ game and select your bet from the hundreds of markets available, including the spread, over/under, same game parlays, moneyline and player props.

Your chosen bet will be added to a betslip where you can then add your risk (or stake) which will then tell you your returns if your bet wins. Once happy with your selection and risk, just click ‘place bet’.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos Odds

See below some of the popular options to bet on the NFL TNF between the Chiefs and Broncos.

Moneyline Betting

The Kansas City Chiefs are the clear favorites to win tonight’s match at -625, with a $100 bet on them returning a $16 profit, or if you think Denver will cause a shock – a $100 win on the Broncos will return a profit of $430.

Denver Broncos +430

Kansas City Chiefs -625

Over/Under

The over/under market surrounds the total points scored in tonight’s Chiefs vs Broncos game. You can bet on Over 47 total points in the match at -110, which would return a $90.91 profit. Or if you feel there will be under 47 points (or less than), the odds and return are also the same -110.

Over 47 -110

Under 47 -110

Handicap Betting

With the Chiefs expected to win, another way to play the game is to bet in the handicap market – which would give Denver a 10 1/2 points start. A $100 wager on the Broncos with this 10 1/2pt start would profit $95.24.

Denver (+ 10 1/2) – 105

Kansas City Chiefs (- 10 1/2) -105

