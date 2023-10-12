With a 1-4 record through five games this season, the Broncos are last in the AFC West. They are letting up a league-worst (36.2) yards per game this season. Last week, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network noted that Frank Clark has drawn interest from other teams around the league.

Clark has been limited in his use for the Broncos in his first season with the team. He’s played in only 29 percent of the team’s defensive snaps this season. That’s because he’s appeared in just two games this season. The veteran DE suffered a hip injury in Week 1 that has since healed. With how little he’s produced for the Broncos this season, NFL insiders believe that Clark could be moved by Denver fairly soon.

Frank Clark’s time with the Broncos has simply not gone the way that either side intended it to

This makes Frank Clark much more tradable. And it appears the #Broncos would be open to that https://t.co/Sq6ehNu6S6 https://t.co/nxES5uMcUs — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 12, 2023

This offseason, Frank Clark signed a one-year, $5.45 million deal with the Broncos. That included a $4.2 million signing bonus. However, Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported that Clark is taking a pay cut. The team is moving his $3.5 million base salary to the league minimum of $841k. Garafolo said that Clark gave back $1.67 million as a part of the restructure.

Suddenly, Frank Clark is now more desirable as a trade target. Teams that are in need of a pass rush could take a small risk by trading for Clark. In return, Denver will get some kind of trade compensation, even if it is a later-round draft pick in the future. It’s still something they can get for the failed signing of Clark this offseason. There will be a team that is willing to risk a 6th or 7th rounder for Clark.

Frank Clark’s days as a Bronco are coming to an end, per sources. Be it via a trade or release, the team will be moving on from Clark soon. It’s the second pass rusher Denver will have parted ways with in recent days, as the team traded Randy Gregory less than a week ago.… — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 12, 2023



Clark was signed in place of Baron Browning who needed knee surgery this offseason. Browning is close to returning and that would certainly keep Clark off the field when it happens. It’s best for the Broncos to just cut their losses and move on from the former Pro Bowler. After the team recently traded Randy Gregory, it looks like Clark is next.