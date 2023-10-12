Thursday Night Football sees the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Denver Broncos at the Arrowhead Stadium and you can bet on the match in Texas with our recommended sports betting site.

The Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Lions in NFL week 1 but have left that defeat behind them since with four straight win, while the Denver Broncos has one just one of their opening games this season.

If betting still isn’t allowed in your state, you can still bet on Chiefs vs Broncos with our recommended offshore sportsbook listed on this page.

Best NFL Thursday Night Football Betting Site

Bovada is the trusted and recommended sportsbook for NFL Thursday Night Football betting. Simply click below to open an account and this will also unlock their $750 betting offer which can then be used for Chiefs vs Broncos betting.

How To Bet On NFL Thursday Night Football

Betting on NFL TNF in Texas is very simple which is shown in three pointers below.

Click above and then click on the ‘Join Now’ button when on the Bovada site. Then enter some personal details that includes your email address, date of birth and name.

2. Deposit Into Your Bovada Account

When logged into your Bovada account find the deposit button and choose a deposit option and amount. If you want to get the full $750 in free bets, you’ll have to deposit $1000 (75%), but a smaller initial deposit will also qualify you for this welcome bonus.

Bovada accepts payment options from fiat and crypto methods, including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Litecoin, Bitcoinsv and BitcoinCash.

3. Place Your Chiefs vs Broncos Bets For NFL TNF

Then click on their ‘NFL’ section which bring up a list of the games being played today or in the near future.

Find the ‘Chiefs vs Broncos’ game and click on this. Then pick a bet from the hundreds of markets on offer, including the popular moneyline, spread, player props, over/under and same game parlays – we’ve listed a few examples below.

Your bet will then be added to a betslip where you can enter your stake (or risk) with the profit and winnings also calculated. Once you are happy just click ‘Place Bet’.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos Odds

There are several Chiefs vs Broncos betting options for the NFL TNF this evening – see below some of the most popular.

Moneyline Betting

The Kansas City Chiefs, are the big favorites to get another win tonight at -625, with a $100 bet on them returning a $16 profit. Or, if you sense an upset, a $100 win on the Broncos will profit $430.

Denver Broncos +430

Kansas City Chiefs -625

Over/Under

The over/under market is based on the total points scored in the game. You can bet on Over 47 total points at -110, which would net a $90.91 profit. Or under 47 points (or less than), where the return and odds are the same -110.

Here, you just have to decide if there will be more or less than 47 points scored in the Chiefs vs Broncos game.

Over 47 -110

Under 47 -110

Handicap Betting

With the Chiefs the huge favorites, another betting option is the handicap market – which would give Denver a 10 1/2 points start before a ball has been thrown. A $100 bet on the Broncos with a 10 1/2pt start would profit $95.24.

Denver (+ 10 1/2) – 105

Kansas City Chiefs (- 10 1/2) -105

