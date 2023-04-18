Betting

NFL Odds: Damar Hamlin The Runaway Favorite For Comeback Player

Anthony R. Cardenas
3 min read
Damar Hamlin has been making massive strides in making his way back to full health and eventually the football field, and it was announced on Tuesday that he hit a major milestone in his recovery.

The football world stopped on January 2nd, 2023 when Hamlin collapsed on the field in Cincinnati in front of a national audience. Shock and sadness ran through the stadiums and our televisions, and the NFL canceled the game between the Bills and Bengals that had so much hype leading up.

Damar Hamlin Runaway Favorite For Comeback Player of the Year

Hamlin has suffered cardiac arrest after a play in the first quarter of the game, and was taken by ambulance to a university medical center. After doctors and medical professionals spent a week treating Hamlin and his condition, he was released from the hospital on January 7th.

It had long been thought that Hamlin would find a way to fully recover from the condition, and it was made official on Tuesday. Bills general manager Brandon Beane announced that Hamlin is fully cleared medically and is ready to return to football.

“He’s fully cleared, he’s here and he is of the mindset; he’s in a great head space to come back and make his return.”

The NFL season is obviously a far way off, but teams are beginning their voluntary off-season work out programs already, and Hamlin will benefit from being back in the building and away from the game for so long.

There is one line at the sports book that was heavily affected by the news on Damar Hamlin.

Bet on Damar Hamlin CBPOY (-1000) at BetOnline

Russell Wilson Is The Closest Competition

The Bill safety has long been considered the favorite to win the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year award, as he was listed at +125 while the next closest player came in at around +700. But the gap has widened even further, and Hamlin is now essentially a shoo-in for the award.

His odds have dropped all the way down to -1000, meaning that Hamlin has to do is step foot onto an NFL field, and he will likely take home the hardware.

There are other players listed, though their odds are nearly astronomical in comparison to Hamlin’s. Russell Wilson is listed at +900, while Cooper Kupp is an even more distant +1600. Trey Lance, Lamar Jackson, and Kyler Murray are all tied to round out the top-5 at +2000.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
