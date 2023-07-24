Last season, the Bills traded for Nyheim Hines at the trade deadline. He turned out to be a great special teams player for Buffalo in the second half of the season. According to Ian Rappaport and Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Hines suffered a significant knee injury off-site.

He’s expected to need surgery and will miss the entire 2023 season for the Bills. Coming into camp, he was the team’s primary punt and kick returner. The Bills are going to miss his special team’s play and offensive skill set this season. Hines will not be easy to replace.

In a crazy accident, Bills’ RB Nyheim Hines was struck by another jet ski rider and sustained serious injuries. Luckily, they were non-life threatening, but surgery will be required. That unfortunately ends his 2023 season extremely early on what was set to be a promising first full season with the Bills.

This offseason, the Bills lost RB Devin Singletary to the Houston Texans and that has RB James Cook slotted as their RB1 now. Buffalo also added Damien Harris and Latavius Murray as depth for RB. With Hines out for the season, their decision to add those two RBs has already proven to be beneficial.

Last season, Hines had an incredible game vs the New England Patriots. In that final game of the regular season, Hines had two kickoff return touchdowns. It was the team’s first game since CB Demar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field. Hines returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown and Bills fans erupted with joy. Replacements for Hines of special teams include Deonte Harty, Khalil Shakir, and Micah Hyde according to NFL.com’s Kevin Patra.