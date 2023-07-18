Bill Belichick has cemented his name as one of the greatest coaches in the history of the NFL. But as we look forward to the 2023 season, he could be in danger of being fired by Robert Kraft and the New England Patriots, according to reports.

Bill Belichick Is On The Hot Seat, According To Reports

Report: #Patriots Bill Belichick is indeed on the hot seat heading to the 2023 season, per @tomecurran “He’s on the hot seat. And he’s been there at different levels of warmth since 2019,” – via @RichEisenShow More here:https://t.co/goBNPUySw9 pic.twitter.com/F5DLhPMFKD — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 18, 2023

Along with Tom Brady, Belichick was at the helm for arguably the greatest dynasty that the league has ever seen. From 2001 until 2019, the Patriots won 10+ games in all but one season (9 wins), appearing in 9 Super Bowls and taking home 6 Lombardi Trophies.

As impressive as their dominance was their longevity. New England dominated the league for so many years, while it was always thought that Father Time would catch up with Brady and he and Belichick would go riding off into the sunset. But the storybook ending took a turn when Brady left for Tampa, where he proved that he had plenty left in the tank by winning a Super Bowl on his own.

Things haven’t gone as swimmingly for Belichick since the departure of the greatest quarterback of all-time.

The Patriots have had just one winning season since 2020, and have an even 25-25 record over that span. They haven’t been terrible, even qualifying for the playoffs in 2021, but it is a far cry from the dominance that the franchise enjoyed for so many years.

Robert Kraft Has Been Vocal About Team’s Struggles

“He’s on watch.” After a few misfires, is Bill Belichick officially on thin ice with Robert Kraft? @tomecurran and @Marc_Bertrand weigh in 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/8PLFPATol1 — NBC Sports Boston’s Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) July 17, 2023

Team owner Robert Kraft might be getting restless. He has shown his frustration, both publicly and privately, with the team’s performance over the past few years, and there have long been reports of a strained relationship between him and Belichick.

NBC Sports Boston’s Tom Curran appeared on The Rich Eisen Show recently, and he reiterated that Belichick’s job is anything but secure. He said that the coach is currently on the hot seat, and has been there “at different levels of warmth” since 2019.

The teams in the Patriots’ division won’t be making life any easier on their long-time nemesis this season. The AFC East promises to be one of the best divisions in football, with the Bills and Dolphins as Super Bowl contenders and the up-and-coming Jets adding Aaron Rodgers.

And, as luck would have it, New England will have the toughest schedule in the NFL this year.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like