NFL

Bill Belichick Is In Danger Of Being Fired As Patriots Gear Up For 2023

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz bill belichick usatsi 19634166
rsz bill belichick usatsi 19634166

Bill Belichick has cemented his name as one of the greatest coaches in the history of the NFL. But as we look forward to the 2023 season, he could be in danger of being fired by Robert Kraft and the New England Patriots, according to reports.

Bill Belichick Is On The Hot Seat, According To Reports

Along with Tom Brady, Belichick was at the helm for arguably the greatest dynasty that the league has ever seen. From 2001 until 2019, the Patriots won 10+ games in all but one season (9 wins), appearing in 9 Super Bowls and taking home 6 Lombardi Trophies.

As impressive as their dominance was their longevity. New England dominated the league for so many years, while it was always thought that Father Time would catch up with Brady and he and Belichick would go riding off into the sunset. But the storybook ending took a turn when Brady left for Tampa, where he proved that he had plenty left in the tank by winning a Super Bowl on his own.

Things haven’t gone as swimmingly for Belichick since the departure of the greatest quarterback of all-time.

The Patriots have had just one winning season since 2020, and have an even 25-25 record over that span. They haven’t been terrible, even qualifying for the playoffs in 2021, but it is a far cry from the dominance that the franchise enjoyed for so many years.

Robert Kraft Has Been Vocal About Team’s Struggles

Team owner Robert Kraft might be getting restless. He has shown his frustration, both publicly and privately, with the team’s performance over the past few years, and there have long been reports of a strained relationship between him and Belichick.

NBC Sports Boston’s Tom Curran appeared on The Rich Eisen Show recently, and he reiterated that Belichick’s job is anything but secure. He said that the coach is currently on the hot seat, and has been there “at different levels of warmth” since 2019.

The teams in the Patriots’ division won’t be making life any easier on their long-time nemesis this season. The AFC East promises to be one of the best divisions in football, with the Bills and Dolphins as Super Bowl contenders and the up-and-coming Jets adding Aaron Rodgers.

And, as luck would have it, New England will have the toughest schedule in the NFL this year.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz bill belichick usatsi 19634166
NFL

LATEST Bill Belichick Is In Danger Of Being Fired As Patriots Gear Up For 2023

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  20min
lh6xq1smsz84kwvpbmrk
NFL
Free Agent Julio Jones Linked To New England Patriots
Author image Owen Jones  •  1h

Free agent wide receiver Julio Jones has been linked to the New England Patriots according to reports.   Former #Falcons and #Bucs WR Julio Jones has been linked to the…

rsz jybsqjz3jap8bahpvwm2
NFL
Hard Knocks “Won’t Be The Same” This Year As Jets Will Limit Access
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  1h

The New York Jets are the NFL team that has been selected for this year’s version of Hard Knocks, and they are saying that things are going to be a…

Aaron Donald pic
NFL
Rams’ Aaron Donald was named to the “Madden 99 Club” for a record-breaking 7th time
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  2h
Saquon Barkley pic
NFL
Barkley, Jacobs, & Pollard Fail To Reach Deals Before NFL Franchise Tag Deadline
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  2h
Evan Engram Jags pic
NFL
Evan Engram and the Jacksonville Jaguars agreed to a three-year, $41.25 million deal with $24 million guaranteed
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  23h
rsz m24 standard edition key art horizontal
NFL
Madden 24 Release Date: When is Madden 24 Coming Out?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 17 2023
Arrow to top