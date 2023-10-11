NFL

Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his dominant Week 5 performance

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
JaMarr Chase Bengals pic
JaMarr Chase Bengals pic

Heading into Week 5 of the 2023 season, the Cincinnati Bengals were coming off a game where they only scored three points. Media members are the league began to question if Joe Burrow was healthy enough to be an effective QB for the Bengals. A calf injury had been limiting his mobility in previous weeks and the Pro Bowler did not look like himself.

That all changed in Week 5 when we had his best game of the season. Burrow’s favorite target is without question Ja’Marr Chase and that showed last Sunday. The 2021 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year also exploded for his best of the year so far. He had 15 catches on 19 targets for 192 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Chase was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his dominant Week 5 performance vs. the Cardinals.

Ja’Marr Chase’s Week 5 performance vs. Arizona proved that he’s still one of the best WRs in the league


In Week 5, Ja’Marr Chase broke set a new franchise record for Cincinnati. He now has the most catches in a single game with 15. Last Sunday was a must-win situation for the Bengals to have any hopes of making the playoffs this season. They delivered with a 24-20 win thanks to a dominant game from Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase.

This was also Chase’s third career AFC Player of the Week honors. Since 2021, the Bengals have had 14 players earn Player of the Week honors, the third-most in that span. Additionally, Chase became the fourth player in NFL history under the age of 24 to have 15+ receptions in a single game.

The outstanding WR also made more NFL history in Week 5. He is now the fifth player to ever have 15+ receptions and at least three touchdowns in a single game. It was a huge win for the Bengals in Week 5 and they’ll look to carry that into Week 6 vs. the Seattle Seahawks. That game will kick off at 1:00 p.m. EST.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
a6eb81e0 6646 11ee bea7 662eaae101bd
NFL

LATEST NFL Week 6 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL Games

Author image Olly Taliku  •  1h
Joe Burrow
NFL
NFL Week 6 Schedule: Dates, Times And TV Channels
Author image Olly Taliku  •  1h

The action is coming thick and fast and we’re already into Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season. Find out all the key details here including dates, times and TV…

Alijah Vera Tucker Jets pic
NFL
Jets Injury Report: Who will replace Alijah Vera-Tucker at RG after a season-ending Achilles injury?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  2h

After a 31-21 win vs. the Broncos in Week 5, the New York Jets are now 2-3. One of the weakest units on their roster this season is undoubtedly their…

Matt Milano Bills pic
NFL
Bills Depth Chart: A.J. Klein promoted to the 53-man roster after Matt Milano and DaQuan Jones were placed on the IR
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  2h
San Francisco 49ers team pic
NFL
NFL Power Rankings Week 6: The 49ers, Chiefs, And Bills Round Out Our Top 3
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  4h
rsz usa today 197950470
NFL
Chargers Injury News: Austin Ekeler “99% Sure” He’ll Play Sunday
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  20h
Kelce
NFL
Chiefs Injury Report: Travis Kelce Back At Practice
Author image Owen Jones  •  20h
Arrow to top