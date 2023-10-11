Heading into Week 5 of the 2023 season, the Cincinnati Bengals were coming off a game where they only scored three points. Media members are the league began to question if Joe Burrow was healthy enough to be an effective QB for the Bengals. A calf injury had been limiting his mobility in previous weeks and the Pro Bowler did not look like himself.

That all changed in Week 5 when we had his best game of the season. Burrow’s favorite target is without question Ja’Marr Chase and that showed last Sunday. The 2021 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year also exploded for his best of the year so far. He had 15 catches on 19 targets for 192 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Chase was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his dominant Week 5 performance vs. the Cardinals.

Ja’Marr Chase’s Week 5 performance vs. Arizona proved that he’s still one of the best WRs in the league

NFL Players of the Week (Week 5): NFC:

O: #Bears WR DJ Moore

D: #49ers LB Fred Warner

ST: #Saints K Blake Grupe AFC:

O: #Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase

D: #Raiders DE Maxx Crosby

ST: #Jets K Greg Zuerlein — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 11, 2023



In Week 5, Ja’Marr Chase broke set a new franchise record for Cincinnati. He now has the most catches in a single game with 15. Last Sunday was a must-win situation for the Bengals to have any hopes of making the playoffs this season. They delivered with a 24-20 win thanks to a dominant game from Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase.

This was also Chase’s third career AFC Player of the Week honors. Since 2021, the Bengals have had 14 players earn Player of the Week honors, the third-most in that span. Additionally, Chase became the fourth player in NFL history under the age of 24 to have 15+ receptions in a single game.

The outstanding WR also made more NFL history in Week 5. He is now the fifth player to ever have 15+ receptions and at least three touchdowns in a single game. It was a huge win for the Bengals in Week 5 and they’ll look to carry that into Week 6 vs. the Seattle Seahawks. That game will kick off at 1:00 p.m. EST.