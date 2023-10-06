NFL

Arizona Cardinals vs Cincinnati Bengals Odds, Picks, Line: Week 5 NFL Predictions

Olly Taliku
Ja'Mar Chase

The Cincinnati Bengals have began this season with a disappointing start, as Joe Burrow and co are 1-3 after their first four games this year. Cincinnati take on the Cardinals on Sunday, and ahead of the match, we have all the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the clash.

Cardinals vs Bengals Picks 

  • Bengals to cover (-3) (-110)
  • Ja M’arr Chase over 80.5 receiving yards (-110)
Cardinals vs Bengals Pick 1: Cincinnati Bengals To Cover (-110 with BetOnline)

Our first tip for this Sunday’s game is for the Bengals to cover the spread, which has been set at just three points in their favour. Cincinnati has endured a tough start to their season, but we believe they can finally get their season on track this Sunday on the road in Arizona.

The Bengals have lost both of their games on the road so far this season against the Titans and the Browns, but we think that this weekend Cincinnati can turn things around and finally get firing this season.

Joe Burrow’s fitness has raised questions through the first four games of the year, but if he can finally find his form this weekend then the Cardinals may struggle to cope with his well run offence.

Cardinals vs Bengals Pick 2: Ja’Marr Chase Over 80.5 Receiving Yards (-110 with BetOnline)

Our second pick for the Bengals-Cardinals clash this weekend is for Ja’Marr Chase to put up over 80 receiving yards. As already mentioned, if Joe Burrow can find his passing range on Sunday, the Bengals will be a seriously tough side to get past and if he manages to click with Chase again, it could be a tough game for the Cardinals.

Chase has been very hit and miss so far this year for the Bengals, with the Cincinnati wide receiver struggling to impress in his four games so far this year.

The 23-year-old is more than capable of putting up big numbers for the Bengals and we believe Chase can comfortable reach his 80 receiving yards prop against a Cardinals defence that may struggle on Sunday.

Cardinals vs Bengals Odds and Line

  • Moneyline: Arizona Cardinals: +140 | Cincinatti Bengals: -160
  • Point Spread: Cardinals (+3.0) -110 | Bengals (-3.0) -110
  • Total Points: Over 44.5 –110 | Under 44.5 -110

Olly Taliku
