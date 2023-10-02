The Cincinnati Bengals have had an extremely rough start to their 2023 season. Through four games, the team is 1-3, scoring just one field goal in two of those four contests. Joe Burrow and the entire offense look slow and the Bengals were lucky to get a win in Week 3.

In the first half of their 27-3 loss to the Titans, WR Tee Higgins suffered a rib fracture. The 24-year-old did not return vs. Tennessee and finished the game with two catches for 19 yards. Higgins is undoubtedly going to miss some time. Tyler Boyd is capable of stepping into that WR2 role while Higgins takes some time to rehab his rib injury.

Tee Higgins left Cincinnati’s Week 4 contest vs. the Titans with a rib injury and is expected to miss some time

#Bengals WR Tee Higgins, who was declared out today, suffered a rib fracture, source said. Could keep him off the field for a bit. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 1, 2023



This season, Tee Higgins has 12 catches for 129 yards and two touchdowns. A lot of that production came in Week 2 against the Ravens when Higgins had eight catches for 89 yards and two scores. It had been a slow start for the offense in 2023 and losing Higgins with a rib fracture hurts their passing attack.

In his three previous seasons with the Bengals, Tee Higgins has never failed to have at least 900 yards in a season. This rib injury could jeopardize Higgins keeping that streak alive. He’s also played in at least 14 games in all three of his previous seasons played with Cincinnati. The Bengals play the Cardinals in Week 5 and then the Seahawks in Week 6. After that, they have a bye in Week 7. There’s a real chance that Higgins doesn’t return until after the bye.



The Bengals are lucky to have Tyler Boyd on their team who can seamlessly fill in for Higgins. He’s in his 8th professional season, all of them with Cincinnati. Before Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins joined the team, Boyd was a key piece of the Bengals receiving core. In 2019, Boyd had a career-high 90 catches and 1,046 yards along with five touchdowns. Since then, he’s regressed slightly each season and that’s mostly because of Chase and Higgins’ arrival. Last season. he played in 16 games and made 14 starts for the Bengals.