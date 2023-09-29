NFL

Cincinnati Bengals vs Tennessee Titans Odds, Picks, Line: Week 4 NFL Predictions

Author image
Joe Lyons
Sports Editor
2 min read
After finally getting their first win on the board in Week 3, the Cincinnati Bengals meet the Tennessee Titans in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season. Find the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the clash.

Bengals vs Titans Picks 

  • Cincinnati Bengals -2.5 (-110)
  • Ja’Marr Chase anytime touchdown scorer (+130)
Bengals vs Titans Pick 1: Cincinnati Bengals -2.5 (-110 with BetOnline)

It was a slow start to the season for the Cincinnati Bengals with consecutive defeats against the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens, but Joe Burrow’s offense got their first win on the board in Monday Night Football on the road against the Los Angeles Rams.

Burrow continues to nurse a calf injury which has certainly affected his play so far. He hasn’t looked as smooth or been as efficient, but the Bengals still possess a deadly threat on their day and should ease past the Titans.

Cincinnati beat Tennessee in the 2022 playoffs on their way to reaching the Super Bowl and also won their matchup against the Nashville side last season.

RELATED: NFL Week 4 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 16 Games

Bengals vs Titans Pick 2: Ja’Marr Chase anytime touchdown scorer (+130 with BetOnline)

Like the Bengals, star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase has also looked a shadow of himself in the opening fixtures. He’s still yet to record his first touchdown of the season but the 23-year-old is well priced at +130 to grab one on the road.

Last season, he had nine receiving touchdowns and really broke out as an elite wideout. It’s uncharacteristic for him not to have six points so far and that might well be down to Burrow’s individual struggles.

A player of his quality won’t stay quiet forever and we fancy the former LSU phenomenon to notch his first touchdown of the campaign in Tennessee.

Bengals vs Titans Odds and Line

  • Moneyline: Cincinnati Bengals: -140 | Tennessee Titans: +120
  • Point Spread: Bengals (-2.5) -110 | Titans (+2.5) -110
  • Total Points: Over 41.0 –110 | Under 41.0 -110

Author image
Arrow to top