Los Angeles Angels Star Ben Joyce Undergoes Operation After Suffering Season Ending Shoulder Injury

Louis Fargher
Sports Editor
Ben Joyce Shoulder Injury
Ben Joyce Shoulder Injury

Los Angeles Angels star pitcher, Ben Joyce, is set to miss the rest of the 2025 MLB season after an operation for a major shoulder injury.

Ben Joyce Ruled Out For Rest Of 2025 Season With Shoulder Injury

The Los Angeles Angels have suffered a major loss to their roster for the remainder of this 2025 Major League Baseball season, as Ben Joyce will miss the upcoming months.

After an extended period of time with discomfort in his right shoulder, the 24-year-old had no choice but to address the issue and underwent surgery on May 14.

Joyce has become notorious for his cannon of a right arm, showing his quality and power in 2024 by consistently exceeding 102 miles per hour with a fastball.

The youngster spent several weeks on the injury list, being shown as a 60-day IL on May 9 and Angels coach, Ron Washington, spoke about Joyce’s upcoming absence.

He said: “We never had surgery on our mind. It just happened. That could’ve been an asset. Now we know we don’t have that asset, at least this year.”

In the 2025 season, Joyce featured in five matches and despite a far from impressive ERA of 6.23, it was clear to see that the star pitcher had a lot to offer going forward.

His fastball speed was the main feature that stood out, as Joyce ranked highest among all MLB pitchers for the quickest fastball velocity (out of every player with over 50 pitches).

There is no exact return date for Joyce as he begins his rehabilitation from shoulder surgery, but the 24-year-old spoke about this set-back and how his only focus is on returning to full health.

Joyce said: “At the end of the day, I just want to be healthy. I want to contribute to the team. I’m not really thinking about what the velo is. If I can pitch whatever that is, I want to do it.”

Louis Fargher

Louis Fargher is a sports news writer, specializing in Soccer, the NHL and the NBA. He has a degree in Soccer Journalism and has published online articles for a plethora of British outlets, previously contributing on Burton Albion's website and producing match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League stadiums.
Louis Fargher

Louis Fargher is a sports news writer, specializing in Soccer, the NHL and the NBA. He has a degree in Soccer Journalism and has published online articles for a plethora of British outlets, previously contributing on Burton Albion's website and producing match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League stadiums.
