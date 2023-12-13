NFL

Bears Injury Report: Yannick Ngakoue has a broken ankle and his 2023 season will be cut short

Zach Wolpin
After a 3-14 record in 2022, the Bears wanted their 2023 camping to be different. It did not start well for Chicago this season. They were 2-7 through their first nine games. Justin Fields missed four games in a row with a thumb injury and that didn’t help the Bears. 

Since Fields has returned, the Bears have gone 2-1. They are on a two-game win streak and beat Detroit 28-13 in Week 14. Chicago’s defense has been playing well in the second half of the season, but the Bears had an unfortunate injury vs. the Lions. Yannick Ngakoue broke his ankle in Week 14 and his 2023 season is over. A devastating loss on defense for head coach Matt Eberflus.

Who will step up for the Bears and replace the production of Yannick Ngakoue?


Despite vibes being high after a big win in Week 14, it was bittersweet when the team found out Yannick Ngakoue broke his ankle. The 28-year-old’s season is over a few games early this year. This past offseason, Ngakoue signed a one-year, $10 million deal with Chicago. He gave Chicago solid production early on in the season but has since slowed down. Ngakoue will finish the 2023 season with (4.0) sacks, (22) tackles, and (7) QB hits.

Head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters that Ngakoue broke his ankle late in the game during Week 14. Eberflus thinks it happened on one of Chicago’s final two drives on defense. The one-time Pro Bowler needs surgery and the Bears are going to miss his presence on defense. Chicago will need players to step up and play a bigger role in the Bears’ final four games of the season.

At the trade deadline, the Bears did acquire Montez Sweat from the Commanders. Since Week 9, he has (3.5) sacks and Sweat has given the Bears solid production. That is why they have already signed him to a four-year, $98 million deal with the Bears. However, Sweat is going to need help from the rest of the defensive line over the last four games.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
