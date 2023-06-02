NBA

Adam Silver: We Have Additional Information On Ja Morant

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
Before the start of the 2023 NBA Finals, league commissioner Adam Silver gave a press conference addressing some of the issues within the association. While the basketball world is focused on the matchup between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets, the league offices are apparently working on the investigation into Ja Morant.

Silver: NBA Has Additional Information On Ja Morant

The superstar Memphis Grizzlies point guard has a growing laundry list of off-court issues. There are allegations of battery against a minor, an issue with the Indiana Pacers team bus, and physical intimidation of mall security guards.

But the actions that have gotten Morant in the most trouble are the ones that he partakes in using firearms. Back in early March, Morant was seen holding a gun in a Colorado nightclub while streaming on Instagram Live. He was reprimanded by the league and subsequently suspended, time he used to enter a rehabilitation program. He also had a lengthy conversation with Silver about the ramifications of his actions.

Suspension Could Be Announced After Finals

That is what has made Morant’s most recent incident even more shocking. Weeks after Memphis was eliminated from the postseason, their point guard was seen holding up a gun on Instagram Live yet again, this time while riding in a car.

The NBA has had no choice but to investigate the situation, and there are reports that a lengthy suspension could be in order. And according to Silver’s comments on Thursday, there will be more information released after the conclusion of the Finals.

“We’ve uncovered a fair amount of additional information…I would say we probably could have brought it to a head now…But it would be unfair to these players and these teams (Heat and Nuggets) in the middle of this series to announce the results of that investigation.”

It is a fair point and strategy from Silver and the NBA. The Finals are typically when the league receives the most attention, a vast majority of is positive. Clouding the good spirits with a tough situation would be a bad look for the league, as the pre-game shows would likely lead with Ja Morant news as opposed to previewing the games at hand.

There is also plenty of time to make an announcement. The off-season has yet to officially begin, and while it appears that the league has already made its decision on a suspension, they have months to spare if they choose to continue their investigation.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
