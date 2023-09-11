Claim your Jets vs Bills free bets for tonight’s Monday Night Football with top US sportsbook Everygame and you can ‘touchdown’ with up a $500 betting offer. Let’s show you how to claim this top welcome offer today.



Jets vs Bills Free Bets For Monday Night Football: 100% Deposit Bonus (up to $500) With Everygame



Everygame are offering NFL lovers the chance to double their bankroll ahead of the opening week’s action with a 100% deposit bonus worth up to $500.

This means players will have a chance to claim a total of $500 in free bets for today’s big Monday night football clash between the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills.

How To Claim Your NFL Betting Offer for Jets vs Bills



Join-up with Everygame Deposit $500 and receive a 100% deposit bonus Receive $500 in NFL bets

Jets vs Bills Free Bets With Everygame: $500 NFL Betting Offer



The Everygame NFL betting offer and free bets bonus is one of the best and easiest to claim – giving you up to $500 in free bets to use on tonight’s big Jets vs Bills Monday night football match.

Deposit up to a max of $500

Get 100% deposit bonus as NFL free bets

Maximum free bet $500

Terms and Conditions:

100% bonus can be claimed

Maximum bonus is $500

Why You Should Join Everygame For Jets vs Bills Betting



Over at Everygame they offer NFL fans the chance to turn their football expertise into cash with their welcome 100% deposit bonus of up to $500.

Players can place bets on the moneyline, point spread, total points and many more including player props at Everygame.

One of the most trusted sites for betting on NFL, Everygame has established itself as one of the front runners in the world of online sportsbooks. Available to residents in the US and Canada, Everygame accepts several safe and secure payment options, including credit card and crypto.

You can also bet on NFL with Everygame in ANY US State, so it doesn’t matter if you live in a banned betting area in the USA – including Texas and California.

In addition to great odds, bonuses, and a wide variety of markets, there are also many existing customer NFL betting offers at Everygame to keep players engaged long after joining.

Main Reasons to Bet with Everygame

Better odds and more markets

Top 100% deposit welcome bonus

Bet on the new NFL 2023/24 season

Bet in ANY US State

Existing customer offers

Age restriction: 18+

No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks

No taxes on winnings

Bet with crypto

