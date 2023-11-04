NFL Media released their mid-season ratings on Saturday morning, and the results prove that football reigns supreme when it comes to television viewership. 44 of the most-watched shows on TV so far during the 2023 season have been NFL games, and 48 of the top 50. The other two had NFL ties, which were a 60-Minutes broadcast with an NFL lead-in and the college game between Colorado and Oregon.

5 Most Watched NFL Games Of The 2023 Season Through 8 Weeks

Coming into this weekend, the top 44 shows on all of TV are NFL games and 48 of 50. The other two have football connections, a 60 Minutes episode with an NFL game lead-in and the Colorado-Oregon game. Via @NFLMedia pic.twitter.com/W2L3msXEXk — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) November 4, 2023

Which ones were viewed the most? Here are the top-5 most-watched games of the 2023 NFL season through the first eight weeks:

1. Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Week 1 – 26.9 million viewers

The opening game of the season was the one that received the most viewers. It was the first of two massive games during kickoff weekend, which ended with the defending Super Bowl champions being upset by Dan Campbell and the Lions. There may be an effect of viewership from the presence of Taylor Swift, but this game took place before she entered the NFL atmosphere. Travis Kelce didn’t play in the game.

2. Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets

Week 4 – 26.2 million viewers

This particular game likely had something to do with the Swift Effect. This prime time game was at the peak of the fascination with Kelce’s new relationship, and there were loads of people tuned in to a game that would have been a marquee one regardless if Aaron Rodgers had played. Both of the most-watched NFL games so far this year have involved the Chiefs.

3. Cincinnati Bengals vs. San Francisco 49ers

Week 8 – 26.1 million viewers

Plenty of people were tuned in to see two teams that are seemingly headed in opposite directions. The 49ers lost their third straight while Joe Burrow and the Bengals re-established themselves as contenders in the AFC. This non-prime time game was just 800,000 viewers away from taking the top spot on the list.

4. Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Jets

Week 6 – 26.1 million viewers

Essentially a tie with the Bengals/49ers game, there were 26 million+ people watching the Jets upset the Eagles to begin their hot streak. Philly is always a good draw nationally, and the upset value of the game increased the stakes as well as the viewership.

5. New York Jets vs. Dallas Cowboys

Week 2 – 25.9 million viewers

This one may come as a bit of a surprise, especially given the outcome of the game. Perhaps many were tuned in to see what Zach Wilson could do for the Jets a week after the Aaron Rodgers injury, and the Cowboys fans typically provide a large viewership. The game marked New York’s third appearance in the NFL top five.