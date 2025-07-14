NFL

49ers’ WR Jauan Jennings reportedly wants a new contract or to be traded by San Francisco

Zach Wolpin
After three consecutive years of winning the NFC West, the 49ers took a step back in 2024. The team had several key players miss extended time due to injury. That included Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk. 

On Monday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter had an interesting report on one of the 49ers’ top pass catchers. Jauan Jennings is seeking a new contract this offseason or a trade from San Francisco. The team’s training camp starts in just over one week. Last offseason, the team had a similar issue when Brandon Aiyuk was seeking a contract extension. Eventually, he did sign a long-term deal. Will the same happen for Jennings?

Will Jauan Jennings play for the 49ers in 2025?


With a seventh-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft, the 49ers selected WR Jauan Jennings out of Tennessee. Over four seasons, Jennings has played in 60 games for San Francisco and has made 17 starts. In 2024, Jennings played in 15 of the team’s 17 games, and his 17 starts were a new career-high. Additionally, Jennings’ 77 catches, 975 receiving yards, and six touchdowns were all new career bests for the 28-year-old.

ESPN’s Field Yates reported that Jauan Jennings is set to make $7.5 million next season in the final season of his deal with the 49ers. Adam Schefter noted that Jennings wants a contract extension or to be traded by the Niners this offseason. The team parted ways with veteran WR Deebo Samuel this offseason. On top of that, Brandon Aiyuk is coming off a torn ACL and MCL in his right knee.

His timeline for recovery is uncertain and leaves the 49ers thin at WR to begin the season. The team cannot afford to miss the production of Jauan Jeggins as well. Last offseason, Brandon Aiyuk was seeking a contract extension, and he held out until he signed a deal on August 29. Adam Schefter said Jauan Jennings will not be a holdout candidate, but he’s certainly unhappy with his current deal.

Jennings wants to cash in on the productive season he had in 2024. Sources report that the Niners feel like they’ve paid Jennings fairly. However, the WR is seeking a new deal or to be traded to a team willing to pay him. Former Dolphins TE Jonu Smith took a similar path this offseason. When the Dolphins wouldn’t fulfill his contract request, he was traded to the Steelers, who signed him. We’ll see just how important Jauan Jennings is to the 49ers as the 2025 season approaches.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
