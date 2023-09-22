NFL

49ers News: Christian McCaffrey Ties Jerry Rice In This Impressive Statistic

Anthony R. Cardenas
The San Francisco 49ers are off to a hot start for the 2023 NFL season, and running back Christian McCaffrey has been a huge part of their success thus far. He’s been a pillar in their offense since arriving midway through last season, and he is already tying records with one of the greatest players in franchise (and league) history.

McCaffrey Ties Jerry Rice For 49ers Franchise Record

McCaffrey was impressive for the 49ers immediately, though his scoring output didn’t truly get rolling until later in the 2022 regular season. In his first five games with San Francisco, he scored 3 total touchdowns, a respectable number for a new member of an offense, no matter how high-powered. But beginning in Week 12 of last season, CMC has been on a touchdown tear.

Whether it be rushing or receiving, Christian McCaffrey has scored at least one touchdown in 12 consecutive games. That includes last year’s playoffs, in which he found the end zone once in all three games.

The 12 straight games with a touchdown ties CMC with Jerry Rice for the longest streak in franchise history. Not bad company to be in less than a year after arriving in the Bay Area.

Is CMC The Best Running Back In The NFL?


There are other numbers that are impressive when it comes to McCaffrey’s output. His 353 rushing yards are the most by any 49ers running back through the first three games of the season since Garrison Hearst. He is currently on pace to gain nearly 2,400 yards on the ground this year, and has a serious argument for best running back in the entire league.

The 49ers win over the Giants on Thursday night improved their record to a perfect 3-0, and solidified their spot at the top of the odds board for the team most likely to win the Super Bowl in February. Their number has dropped from +600 to +550, with the Chiefs now a bit further behind at +650.

McCaffrey and the 49ers will take on the lowly Cardinals this coming Sunday, but will face a much bigger test the next week when they play host to the Dallas Cowboys on October 8th.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content.
