NFL Odds: 49ers Are Still Super Bowl Favorites After Week 2

The San Francisco 49ers entered Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season as the favorites to win the Super Bowl in February, and they solidified their position with a win over the division rival Los Angeles Rams. But there are a handful of teams that are nipping at their heels on the odds board, as there was a good amount of movement after Sunday’s action.

NFL Odds: 49ers Keep Their Spot, Chiefs & Eagles Close Behind

San Francisco is still sitting at +600 and on top. They entered the year with the third-shortest odds in the league, but due to the Chiefs’ loss in Week 1 and the Eagles failing to show any dominance, Brock Purdy and company are firmly in the driver’s seat early on in the year.

The Chiefs aren’t too far behind, and could be a couple of wins away from regaining their spot at the top. They come in at +650, having experienced no movement on the board after beating the Jaguars in a low scoring affair in Week 2.

The Eagles are close, too, coming in at +700 after starting 2-0. The division rival Cowboys have been impressive thus far, and are sitting strong at +750, putting three NFC teams in the top 4.

Jets Fall Down The Board, Dolphins Rise

Tua Tagovailoa improves to 5-0 against Bill Belichick pic.twitter.com/ZUaOtgwkbE — VBS (@VBSofficial_) September 18, 2023

There is a serious run on AFC teams a bit further down the board. 7 of the next 8 listed teams are AFC members, as the Bills (+1000) and Dolphins (+1200) round out the top 6. The Bengals have seen a serious drop after being a contender entering the season, and are currently sitting at +1800, the 8th shortest odds.

One of the biggest falls of the weekend took place with the New York Jets, who saw their Super Bowl odds take a serious hit after Aaron Rodgers went down in Week 1. Their likelihood of winning the big game dropped from +1100 to +4000 overnight despite their big win over the Bills, and it took an even bigger dip on Sunday. After losing to the Cowboys by 20, the Jets are now way down the board at +6600.

