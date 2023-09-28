NFL

49ers Injury Report: Deebo Samuel Misses Practice, Questionable For Sunday

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
The San Francisco 49ers are the current Super Bowl favorites, but one of their key players is dealing with an injury issue that could force him out of this Sunday’s game against the Cardinals.

49ers: Deebo Samuel Still Missing From Practice

The 49ers are one of three undefeated teams left in the NFL. They have had dominant performances in each of their three games, scoring exactly 30 points in each, and holding their opponents to 42 total. Running back Christian McCaffrey was the winner of the NFC Player of the Month award for September, and quarterback Brock Purdy has his name among the favorites for MVP.

One of their most important and productive players has been Deebo Samuel. The hybrid threat already has 247 receiving yards on the year to go along with 48 on the ground, and has scored three touchdowns for San Francisco. But he is apparently dealing with multiple injuries, and his status going forward is unknown.

There was a point in the 49ers last game against the Giants in which the training staff was called on to the field to take a look at Samuel, who seemed to be favoring his ribs. He would miss just a handful of plays before returning to action, but the hit he took is apparently still ailing him, as his ribs have been the cause of his absence from practice.

Star WR Dealing With More Than Just Ribs

But there is apparently more. Coach Kyle Shanahan said that Samuel is also dealing with a knee issue, of which the severity is unknown.

Deebo Samuel’s injury may have come at an opportune time, if there is such a thing. San Francisco has had a long stretch between games, having not played since last Thursday. Coming up on the schedule are the Arizona Cardinals, who were thought to be the league’s worst team before their upset of the Cowboys in Week 3.

But the 49ers are clearly in a different class, as evidenced by the fact that they are 14-point favorites, easily the largest spread in the NFL so far this season. San Francisco could choose to play it safe and rest Samuel ahead of their big matchup with Dallas the following week.

