Cleveland Browns vs San Fransisco 49ers Odds, Picks, Line: Week 6 NFL Predictions

Olly Taliku
Christian McCaffrey

The San Fransisco 49ers will look to continue their incredible unbeaten start to the season this weekend when they face the Browns in Cleveland. Ahead of the match, we have all the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the Cleveland Browns vs San Fransisco 49ers.

Browns vs 49ers Picks 

  • Brock Purdy over 202.5 passing yards (-110)
  • Christian McCaffrey 2+ touchdowns (+250)
Browns vs 49ers Pick 1: Brock Purdy Over 204.5 Passing Yards (-110 with BetOnline)

Brock Purdy’s passing yard prop has been set at just 202.5 yards for this weekend’s game, which we think is a steal at a price of -110 with most NFL bookmakers.

Purdy has been almost perfect through his first five games this season, firmly cementing himself as an early favorite for the MVP award this year. San Fransisco are still yet to lose a game this season with Purdy at the helm and the 23-year-old seems to only be getting better with every game that passes.

The 49ers star has thrown for 1271 passing yards so far this season, which averages out to 254.2 yards per game in his impressive start to the season. Purdy is yet to throw under his prop for this weekend’s game, which is why we are so confident the superstar can yet again put up over 202.5 yards.

Browns vs 49ers Pick 2: Christian McCaffrey 2+ Touchdowns (+250 with BetOnline)

Our second, slightly bolder, pick for the 49ers game this weekend is for Christian McCaffrey to score at least two touchdowns. No player in the NFL has scored as many rushing touchdowns as McCaffrey has this season, with eight scores after just his first five games of the 2023 campaign.

The 49ers running back is yet to go a game without a touchdown this season, so we think that a price of +250 is very generous for McCaffrey to score two or more against the Browns on Sunday.

Browns vs 49ers Odds and Line

  • Moneyline: Cleveland Browns: +400 | San Fransisco 49ers: -525
  • Point Spread: Browns (+10.0) -110 | 49ers (-10.0) -110
  • Total Points: Over 36.0 –110 | Under 36.0 -110

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Arrow to top