NFL Super Bowl Odds: Bengals Climb, 49ers Fall Out Of Top Spot

The Kansas City Chiefs entered the year with the shortest odds of any NFL team to win the Super Bowl, and they took that designation back last week after the San Francisco 49ers lost two games in a row. The lead was slight for Patrick Mahomes and company, but that gap has widened, albeit slightly, after Week 8’s action around the league.

NFL Odds: Super Bowl Favorites Lose While Bengals Shoot Up The Board

Joe Burrow in Week 8

🔸28/32

🔸283 passing yards

🔸43 rushing yards

🔸3 TDs

🔸134.8 passer rating pic.twitter.com/mBSbcJ40y5 — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 30, 2023

Kansas City’s number grew despite them remaining the favorites. The Chiefs fell victim to a brutal upset this past Sunday as they lost to the Denver Broncos, pushing their record down to 6-2. They are down to +500 from the +425 mark they held last week, but are still ahead of the 49ers at +550, who are down a full +100 after one week (via BetOnline). The slight movement down the board from the 49ers is due to them absorbing their third straight loss into their record, after beginning the year 5-0 and looking dominant on both sides of the ball.

San Francisco isn’t alone at +550. The team with the best record in the league, the Philadelphia Eagles, share the designation with their NFC foes. The two teams will meet in early December, which is a realistic preview of an NFC Championship Game rematch.

Next Week Could See Big Shifts In Super Bowl Odds

Dolphins are 2.5-point underdogs against the Chiefs in Germany, according to BetOnline. — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) October 29, 2023

But while the teams at the top of the board had their odds grow in Week 8, some teams further down the board saw a drop in theirs. The Cincinnati Bengals seem to have found their groove after a rough start to the year, and are back in the top-10 when it comes to the shortest Super Bowl odds. Joe Burrow and company were sitting at +2400 last week, but are all the way down to +1600 after their road win over the 49ers on Sunday.

After the top-3, the Miami Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys are the only teams with a number smaller than +1000. Miami will be taking on the Chiefs this Sunday in Germany, which will be a battle for first place in the AFC. If the Dolphins are able to come out with a victory, then look for there to be a massive shift in the Super Bowl odds after next week’s action.