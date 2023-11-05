15 NFL Teams In Attendance To Watch Williams vs. Penix Matchup

As we enter the second half of the 2023 NFL season, it is time for some of the lower level teams to start looking toward the future. For many, that means heavily scouting some of the best quarterback prospects that the Class of 2024 has to offer, as the next version of the league’s draft promises to be laden with pass-throwing talent throughout the early rounds.

Penix And Williams Show Out In Front Of NFL Scouts

𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: 21 scouts from 15 NFL teams are attending the USC vs Washington game in person to watch QBs Caleb Williams and Michael Penix, per @PeteThamel This includes General Managers from the #Giants and #Broncos pic.twitter.com/UJwxjrRGam — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 4, 2023

Two of the biggest names on the board will be USC’s Caleb Williams and Washington’s Michael Penix, and all eyes were on the matchup between the two Heisman hopefuls on Saturday in Los Angeles.

Williams is considered to be a generational talent, and is the heavy favorite to be the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He is the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and is back to defend his title, and has been putting up the necessary numbers to be one of the favorites. Entering Saturday, he had the third-most yards of any QB in the nation and was tied for the lead in touchdowns.

But the player who came into the day leading the nation in yards was Penix, who was also the odds on leader to win the award with a +300 designation. His 2,945 passing yards were nearly 300 more than any other player, and his 24 touchdowns was just one fewer than Williams.

21 Pro Scouts Attend USC vs Washington Game

MICHAEL PENIX OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/1nVVPlOanf — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) November 5, 2023

The showdown between the two on Saturday was not only watched by a national audience in prime time, but there was a large contingent of NFL scouts in attendance as well. It was reported that 21 scouts were in the stands and sidelines during the game, representing 15 different pro teams. According to ESPN senior writer Pete Thamel, representatives from the Giants and Broncos were among those watching the two top-tier prospects.

Before Sunday’s action kicks off around the NFL, the Arizona Cardinals are currently in the driver’s seat to have the first overall pick in the draft. But there are a handful of teams that will be vying for a valuable top-5 selection, including the Bears, Giants, and Patriots.