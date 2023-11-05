NFL

15 NFL Teams In Attendance To Watch Williams vs. Penix Matchup

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
vq6cggbiapkagnkqttb9
vq6cggbiapkagnkqttb9

As we enter the second half of the 2023 NFL season, it is time for some of the lower level teams to start looking toward the future. For many, that means heavily scouting some of the best quarterback prospects that the Class of 2024 has to offer, as the next version of the league’s draft promises to be laden with pass-throwing talent throughout the early rounds.

Penix And Williams Show Out In Front Of NFL Scouts

Two of the biggest names on the board will be USC’s Caleb Williams and Washington’s Michael Penix, and all eyes were on the matchup between the two Heisman hopefuls on Saturday in Los Angeles.

Williams is considered to be a generational talent, and is the heavy favorite to be the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He is the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and is back to defend his title, and has been putting up the necessary numbers to be one of the favorites. Entering Saturday, he had the third-most yards of any QB in the nation and was tied for the lead in touchdowns.

But the player who came into the day leading the nation in yards was Penix, who was also the odds on leader to win the award with a +300 designation. His 2,945 passing yards were nearly 300 more than any other player, and his 24 touchdowns was just one fewer than Williams.

21 Pro Scouts Attend USC vs Washington Game

The showdown between the two on Saturday was not only watched by a national audience in prime time, but there was a large contingent of NFL scouts in attendance as well. It was reported that 21 scouts were in the stands and sidelines during the game, representing 15 different pro teams. According to ESPN senior writer Pete Thamel, representatives from the Giants and Broncos were among those watching the two top-tier prospects.

Before Sunday’s action kicks off around the NFL, the Arizona Cardinals are currently in the driver’s seat to have the first overall pick in the draft. But there are a handful of teams that will be vying for a valuable top-5 selection, including the Bears, Giants, and Patriots.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
vq6cggbiapkagnkqttb9
NFL

LATEST 15 NFL Teams In Attendance To Watch Williams vs. Penix Matchup

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  34min
f1ff6270 77a1 11ee 9db7 efc719f4720a
NFL
NFL Rumors: New York Jets Tried To Trade For Davante Adams
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  3h

Davante Adams and the rest of the players on the Las Vegas Raiders appeared to breathe a sigh of relief when head coach Josh McDaniels was fired early last week….

rsz 144c0a7dff84e7237c40ef5ca02470e96
NFL
Bengals Playoff Odds: Is The Game Against The Bills A Must-Win?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  4h

The Cincinnati Bengals got off to an unpredictably slow start to the 2023 NFL season. Joe Burrow looked out of sorts while leading the offense, and the team stumbled out…

rsz azruxbutzdxh7clilnba
NFL
Miami Dolphins Receive Good Injury News Ahead Of Big Match Up With Chiefs
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  5h
1712372507.0
NFL
The 5 Most Watched NFL Games Through First 8 Weeks Of The Season
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  5h
USATSI 21770896 168397130 lowres
NFL
NFL Week 9 Schedule: Dates, Times And TV Channels
Author image Joe Lyons  •  17h
i6gdrnyg3u6vdrlwqbeh
NFL
Rams Injury Report: Matthew Stafford Listed As Questionable
Author image Owen Jones  •  Nov 3 2023
Arrow to top