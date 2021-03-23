Liverpool handed boost as Georginio Wijnaldum is yet to agree Barcelona deal despite reports

According to Spanish outlet MundoDeportivo (via teamtalk), Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum is yet to agree a deal to join Barcelona despite reports claiming so.

The Sunday Times claimed that the Dutch international has chosen to leave Liverpool at the end of the season to join the Spanish giants having agreed a pre-contract deal to become the first signing of Joan Laporta’s second spell as president of the Catalans.





However, Mundo Deportivo insists sources within the club deny that a deal has been struck between both parties.

Sportslens View

Wijnaldum’s contract at Anfield expires in the summer, and he will be leaving as a free agent if Liverpool cannot reach an agreement over a new deal.

That has proven herculean so far, and Barcelona are apparently looking to seal a deal before the end of the season as he will not be short of suitors come summer.

Inter Milan have also been linked with the midfielder, and the Italians and Barca are most likely able to offer him more wages than what the Reds have proposed.

Blaugrana manager Ronald Koeman has made Wijnaldum a priority target since his arrival at Camp Nou last August, but the club’s financial crisis prevented a move last summer.

Landing him for nothing in the coming weeks will come as a huge boost for cash-strapped Barcelona, and while everything points to a Liverpool exit at the end of the campaign, the Reds still have a chance of extending his stay.

The 30-year-old has been one of manager Jurgen Klopp’s most important players since his arrival from Newcastle United in the summer of 2016.

He has featured in over 220 games across all competitions, weighing in with 22 goals, and losing such a key player could deal a huge blow on Liverpool’s strength in midfield.

Landing a perfect replacement could prove impossible, and their loss would definitely be Barcelona’s gain should they let him go.

