Lee Hendrie reacts to Aston Villa links with Sander Berge

Aston Villa have been linked with a move for the Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge in recent weeks but former midfielder Lee Hendrie is baffled that Smith is looking at the 23-year-old.

Hendrie believes that Villa have quite a few players of a similar profile and they could end up signing too many players in the same area if they sign the Norwegian.





He said to Football Fancast: “He’s not one for me. I’m a bit baffled.

“They’re throwing another midfielder into the equation of that sort of calibre. Me personally, I’d like to see a creative player. I’d like to see someone in the wide areas. But Berge for me, I’m not saying he’s not a good player, I just don’t see where he’s going to fit the bill in that midfield area.

“I just feel that you can buy so many players and it can congest that area and then all of a sudden, you’re not getting the best out of certain players.”

The 23-year-old midfielder has been outstanding for Sheffield United since his move to the Premier League and he is likely to leave the club when the Blades go down.

Sheffield United at the bottom of the Premier League table right now and Berge is way too talented to play in the Championship with them. He should have no shortage of suitors in the Premier League given the way he has performed for Sheffield United so far.

Lee Hendrie believes that Aston Villa should look to sign a more creative player and someone who could play in the wide areas. The West Midlands club are currently way too reliant on Jack Grealish for creativity and it would certainly help the team if they sign a top-class winger.

Villa already have Douglas Luiz, John McGinn and Marvelous Nakamba for the deeper roles and it remains to be seen how Smith accommodates Berg if he signs the 23-year-old.

Read: Liverpool are also keen on signing Aston Villa-linked midfielder