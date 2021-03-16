Liverpool weighing up move for Sander Berge

Liverpool are considering a summer move for Norwegian midfielder Sander Berge, according to Eurosport.

Berge joined Sheffield United from Genk in the January transfer window of 2020 for approximately £22 million, becoming the club’s record signing. He impressed in his early days at Bramall Lane as the Blades finished in ninth place.





However, this season hasn’t been as successful. The Yorkshire club find themselves rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table, 14 points from safety with just nine games remaining.

Berge has missed most of the season with a hamstring injury, suffered early in the home defeat against Manchester United.

In the highly likely event that the Blades are relegated, the 23-year-old will have no lack of options should he wish to depart. Liverpool are another of the clubs interested in him.

Much like Sheffield United, Liverpool are another side who have suffered a drop off from last season. Having cruised to the title in 2019/20, the Reds have plummeted down the table to sixth – 25 points off Manchester City in first.

A series of injuries has cost Jurgen Klopp’s men this term, with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Jordan Henderson amongst the players absent for large parts of the season.

As a result, additional squad depth may be needed if they intend to reignite their title hopes next season.

A new man in midfield will be necessary if Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum departs. The 30-year-old is out of contract in the summer and has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona to reunite with former national team boss Ronald Koeman.

For the remainder of the season, Liverpool will be focused on fighting for a top-four spot, as well as challenging for the Champions League.

