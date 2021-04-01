Manchester City have been linked to some of the continent’s finest talents over the last week after it was announced that legendary striker Sergio Aguero would leave the club this summer.

City now need a replacement for the Argentinian, with Erling Braut Haaland and Harry Kane two of their most coveted targets.





However, the Citizens have also shown interest in Aston Villa star Jack Grealish, but his hefty £100 million price tag could prove to be a roadblock in signing the Englishman, per the Telegraph.

Grealish has developed into one of the best players in the Premier League with Villa, helping his boyhood club stave off relegation last term and secure a mid-table spot this time around.

He’s struggled with a lower leg injury recently which kept him out of the England squad for World Cup qualifiers, but Grealish is expected to return to the pitch when league play resumes this weekend.

In his six-week absence, Villa have secured just one victory while scoring only three times.

His importance to the starting XI is evident every week, with the 25-year old netting six times and tallying 10 assists in 22 appearances.

There’s no question that he deserves to play for a side that can compete for trophies, but Villa’s enormous transfer fee could scare away potential suitors for the time being.

With City chasing Haaland, who would cost £150m, it could be difficult for the Citizens to sign Grealish. Based on their latest remarks, it appears their priorities are elsewhere.

Manchester United were also linked to Grealish last summer, but another attacker isn’t a necessity for the upcoming transfer window.

If there was a club in Europe that have the money to pull off a swoop for Erling Haaland and Jack Grealish, though, it would be Man City.

It will be interesting to see if the Villa star does move on or stay put this summer. One thing is clear – the Villains are not interested in selling their main man.

