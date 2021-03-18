Manchester City emerge as favourites to sign Jack Grealish

Manchester City are in pole position to sign Aston Villa star Jack Grealish, according to the Daily Mail.

Grealish came through the academy at Aston Villa, earning his first Premier League appearance with the club in on 7th May 2014. He has since made over 200 appearances for the Midlands side, scoring 32 times.





This season, the Englishman has emerged as one of the most creative players in the division. He has recorded ten assists in the Premier League this term – a figure bettered only by Harry Kane and Kevin De Bruyne. In addition, he has also bagged six goals, making him Aston Villa’s joint second top scorer.

As a result of his form, Grealish has been constantly linked with moves away from Villa Park. Man City are the latest club to be mentioned as potential suitors for the playmaker, with the Daily Mail reporting that they now lead the chase for his signature.

The Cityzens are currently 14 points clear at the top of the table, with ambitions of winning an unprecedented quadruple. Adding a player of Grealish’s quality to an already sensational squad would be frightening.

However, question marks remain over whether they would actually need him. Man City already have plenty of playmakers in their side, such as Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva, Raheem Sterling, and Ferran Torres. Unless some of these players depart, it is unlikely that Grealish would come to the Etihad.

Furthermore, Pep Guardiola’s priorities in the transfer market will likely lie elsewhere. The club will almost certainly be in the hunt for a new striker, with Sergio Aguero not expected to renew his contract.

Grealish has also been linked with bitter rivals Manchester United in the past. It remains to be seen whether the Red Devils will be back in for him, but it could depend on the outcome of their long-running pursuit of Jadon Sancho.

