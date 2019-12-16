Report: Tottenham Hotspur star Dele Alli almost joined Aston Villa instead of Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur left it late to secure a 2-1 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, leaving the Midlands with valuable three points that have provided their top-four ambitions for the season with a huge boost and resurgence.
It was Dele Alli’s 200th appearance for Spurs since he joined from MK Dons in the summer of 2015, but he could have been playing for another Midland club instead.
According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Aston Villa were among the clubs pursuing the midfielder and had agreed a deal with MK Dons.
Alli and his representatives visited Villa’s Bodymoor Heath training ground a day before the 2015 January transfer window deadline ahead of a deal worth £20,000-a-week, touring their facilities and receiving a presentation that made it clear that he would be the focal point of a team built around him.
However, then Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino had gone extra lengths to convince Alli a move to White Hart Lane was the best for him, and he signed for Tottenham the next day.