Predicted Aston Villa starting line-up vs Wolves

Aston Villa host Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League later today and Dean Smith’s side will be looking to bounce back with a win here.

Villa have won just two of their last six league matches and they are coming on into this game on the back of a 1-0 defeat against Sheffield United.





The players will be under pressure to bounce back strongly and they will be hoping to complete a league double over Wolves this season.

The last time these two sides met Villa picked up a 1-0 win away from home.

Meanwhile, Wolves are in decent form coming into this game and they have won three and drawn two of their last six league games.

They will fancy their chances against an inconsistent Villa side and it remains to be seen who comes out on top.

Aston Villa are currently 9th in the Premier League table and they have played less games than any other side in the league so far. If they manage to win the next couple of games, they could be in the conversation for a top-four finish.

Smith will be without a few key players due to injury issues here.

Matty Cash and Jack Grealish will not feature here and Wesley is still working on his match fitness.

Kortney Hause remains sidelined with an injury.

Smith: “Wesley is in full contact training with us now, he’ll probably get involved in some U23 games, which is good news. “Kortney Hause should join in with us next week as well.”#AVLWOL pic.twitter.com/4EKPbn2kxg — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) March 5, 2021

The likes of Douglas Luiz and 26-year-old Morgan Sanson were dropped to the bench for the game against Sheffield United and Smith is likely to bring them back into the starting line-up for today’s contest.

Those are the only two changes expected to the side that was beaten at Bramall Lane.

Predicted Aston Villa Starting Line-up: Martinez, Elmohamady, Konsa, Mings, Targett, Luiz, McGinn, Sanson, El Ghazi, Traore, Watkins

