NFL

Colorado’s Travis Hunter will attend the 2025 NFL combine as defensive back

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Travis Hunter Colorado pic
Travis Hunter Colorado pic

In two weeks, the 2025 NFL Combine will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Three hundred and twenty-nine players were invited to attend. 

Ahead of the combine starting on Thursday, February 27, each player had to declare a posistion. Colorado’s Travis Hunter excelled at CB and WR in 2024 but he had to pick one for the combine. It was announced that Hunter is being considered a defensive back.

Will Travis Hunter get the chance to play WR in the NFL?


Travis Hunter’s 2024 season is one that no player before him has ever done. He played 713 offensive snaps and 748 defensive snaps for Colorado. Head coach Deion Sanders let Hunter play both ways. Chances are most NFL teams will be hesitant to let Hunter do the same. Hunter had 96 catches for 1,258 yards and 15 receiving touchdowns. Defensively, the 21-year-old had 36 combined tackles, 11 passes defended, and four interceptions.

That was enough for Travis Hunter to win the Heisman Trophy in 2024. Additionally, he won the Chuck Bednarik Award for Defensive Player of the Year and the Biletnikoff Award for the nation’s top WR. Hunter picking CB for the 2025 combine is telling. Playing cornerback is the most natural position for Hunter. He had the luxury of playing WR in college. That might not be the case in the pros.

It’s hard enough to succeed in the NFL in one position. Playing both ways does not happen in today’s game. Only 1.6% of collegiate players make it to the NFL. If Hunter wants to be a legendary NFL player, he’ll start his career at CB. Once he’s established, then he can start getting reps at WR if the team lets him. Several teams at the top of the NFL draft need a QB. It will be interesting to see where Hunter gets picked in April.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Travis Hunter Colorado pic
NFL

LATEST Colorado’s Travis Hunter will attend the 2025 NFL combine as defensive back

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 13 2025
James Cook Bills pic
NFL
Bills’ James Cook reportedly wants $15 million annually on his next deal
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 13 2025

In 2024, the Buffalo Bills finished 13-4 and won the AFC East. They were the #2 seed in the AFC playoffs. Buffalo outlasted Denver and Baltimore but lost to Kansas…

Mike Vrabel Patriots pic
NFL
NFL executives believe Mike Vrabel was the top head coaching hire ahead of 2025
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 12 2025

The 2024 was the second straight season the New England Patriots finished 4-13. It was also Jerod Mayo’s first season as head coach. His tenure with the Patriots lasted just…

Kellen Moore Eagles pic
NFL
Kellen Moore has officially been hired as head coach of the New Orleans Saints
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 11 2025
Aaron Rodgers Jets pic
NFL
What are three realistic landing spots for Aaron Rodgers in 2025?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 11 2025
Jalen Hurts Super Bowl pic
NFL
Eagles’ Jalen Hurts named MVP of Super Bowl 59 after a 40-22 win
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 10 2025
Josh Allen MVP pic
NFL
Bills’ Josh Allen wins 2024 AP NFL Most Valuable Player
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 07 2025
Arrow to top