NFL

Which NFL teams wanted to ban the tush push? Full voting revealed

Author image
Joe Lyons
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
USATSI 25380341 168396541 lowres
USATSI 25380341 168396541 lowres

The Philadelphia Eagles’ signature ‘tush push’ play will remain legal in the NFL following a vote among team owners on Wednesday.

The decision comes as a surprise to some as it was expected owners would vote heavily in favor of outlawing the play – but the Super Bowl champions get to keep their trump card.

A proposal was initially put forward by the Green Bay Packers at the start of April, arguing the tush push didn’t belong in football because of its rugby-like qualities.

The NFL’s competition and health and safety committees even recommended that the league ban the play, but in a shock turnaround the outcome couldn’t have been more different.

In order for the ban to go through, 24 of the league’s 32 teams need to vote in favor of it – and ultimately the project fell short by two.

Which NFL teams wanted to ban the tush push?

The following 22 teams voted in favor of a tush push ban:

  • Arizona Cardinals
  • Atlanta Falcons
  • Buffalo Bills
  • Carolina Panthers
  • Chicago Bears
  • Cincinnati Bengals
  • Dallas Cowboys
  • Denver Broncos
  • Green Bay Packers
  • Houston Texans
  • Indianapolis Colts
  • Kansas City Chiefs
  • Las Vegas Raiders
  • Los Angeles Chargers
  • Los Angeles Rams
  • Minnesota Vikings
  • New York Giants
  • Pittsburgh Steelers
  • San Francisco 49ers
  • Seattle Seahawks
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Washington Commanders

Which NFL teams wanted to keep the tush push?

The following ten teams saved the tush push by voting against the proposed ban:

  • Philadelphia Eagles
  • Baltimore Ravens
  • Cleveland Browns
  • Detroit Lions
  • Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Miami Dolphins
  • New England Patriots
  • New Orleans Saints
  • New York Jets
  • Tennessee Titans

What is the tush push?

When a team is in need of a yard or less to get a first down or a touchdown, a tush push is usually the play call – sometimes known as a quarterback sneak.

The play involves the quarterback standing behind the center, who snaps him the ball. Multiple players position themselves behind the quarterback and push him through the defensive line.

Normally, it’s the running back and tight end who line up behind the quarterback and push him through. It has a very high success rate and the Eagles are one team to have mastered the craft.

There was a rule change last year which altered the play slightly. Players pushing the quarterback had to stand at least one yard behind him to stop immediate shoving after the snap which causes a greater risk of injury.

What makes the Eagles so effective at the tush push?

The Eagles are so good at the tush push because of their personnel. Jalen Hurts, an agile quarterback with plenty of strength, goes behind left tackle Jordan Mailata who weighs an incredible 365lbs and left guard Landon Dickerson at 332lbs – try stopping that.

Philadelphia has run their quarterback 122 times in 1-yard-to-go scenarios since 2022. In that span, Nick Sirianni’s side has scored 30 touchdowns and gained 105 first downs.

The Eagles were 39 of 48 converting the tush push into a touchdown or first down in 2024.

WATCH: The Eagles’ most recent tush push success

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons
Author Image

Joe Lyons

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Steelers Still Waiting on Aaron Rodgers Decision, But Clock Quietly Ticks Toward Offseason Milestones
NFL

LATEST Steelers Still Waiting on Aaron Rodgers Decision, But Clock Quietly Ticks Toward Offseason Milestones

Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 22 2025
USATSI 25380341 168396541 lowres
NFL
Which NFL teams wanted to ban the tush push? Full voting revealed
Author image Joe Lyons  •  May 22 2025

The Philadelphia Eagles’ signature ‘tush push’ play will remain legal in the NFL following a vote among team owners on Wednesday. The decision comes as a surprise to some as…

Jim Irsay Colts
NFL
Players, coaches, and fans mourn the loss of Colts owner Jim Irsay who passed away at 65
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 22 2025

On Wednesday afternoon, the NFL was hit with some devastating news. At 65, Colts owner and CEO Jim Irsay passed away peacefully in his sleep.  Jim Irsay took over as…

USATSI 25086880 168396541 lowres
NFL
49ers QB Brock Purdy asked for $65 million annually before agreeing smaller deal
Author image Joe Lyons  •  May 21 2025
USATSI 25380373 168396541 lowres
NFL
NFL owners set to ban Eagles’ signature ‘tush push’ at league meeting
Author image Joe Lyons  •  May 21 2025
USATSI 25191439 168396541 lowres
NFL
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson targeting ‘dream’ gold medal at 2028 LA Olympics
Author image Joe Lyons  •  May 21 2025
Fred Warner 49ers pic
NFL
Fred Warner’s three-year, $63 million extension with the 49ers makes him the highest-paid LB in the NFL
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 20 2025
Arrow to top