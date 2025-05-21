NFL owners are set to ban the Philadelphia Eagles’ signature ‘tush push’ at a league meeting on Wednesday despite the Super Bowl champions’ best efforts to defend the play.

The proposal, initially put forward by the Green Bay Packers on April 1, will bring a conclusion to one of the most controversial plays the league has ever seen.

The NFL’s competition and health and safety committees have recommended the league ban the play and it’s expected owners will follow suit in a vote to outlaw the tush push.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur argued the tush push doesn’t belong in football due to it’s ‘rugby-like qualities’ and some of his peers claim it is too big of an injury hazard.

On the other hand however, Atlanta Falcons CEO Rich McKay – the chairman of the NFL’s competition committee – said the league has no evidence the play jeopardizes player safety.

What is the tush push?

The ‘tush push,’ also known as a quarterback sneak is when the quarterback is pushed forward through the defensive line by players behind him, usually the running back and tight end.

It is used in short-yardage and goal-line situations with a very high success rate. It has been likened a rugby scrum.

There was a rule change for the 2024 season which meant players pushing the quarterback must stand at least one yard behind him to prevent immediate pushing and a greater risk of injury.

Why are the Eagles so good at the tush push?

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni called the proposed ban ‘unfair’ on the grounds that it was only happening because his team were the best in the NFL at executing it.

According to data by TruMedia, Philadelphia has run their quarterback 122 times in 1-yard-to-go situations since 2022 – with only three other teams surpassing 50 (Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers and Denver Broncos).

In that span, the Eagles have scored 30 touchdowns and gained 105 first downs. At one point, the team brought in former Scottish rugby player Richie Gray to advise them on how to use the play to best effect.

Their play is designed for quarterback Jalen Hurts to go behind left tackle Jordan Mailata (365lbs) and left guard Landon Dickerson (332 pounds), two of the biggest and most powerful players in their respective positions across the NFL.

Alongside Philadelphia’s center Cam Jurgens who weighs 303lbs, it’s a very difficult combination to stop. The Eagles were 39 of 48 converting the tush push into a touchdown or a first down last season including the postseason.

The Eagles will open the 2025 season against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football in September.

WATCH: An overhead view of the Philadelphia Eagles tush push

The overhead view of the @Eagles tush push 👌 pic.twitter.com/WUOVeMXorj — NFL UK & Ireland (@NFLUKIRE) January 26, 2025