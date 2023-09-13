While only 53 people are on the active roster in the NFL, practice squad players are important too. At any point in the season, a devastating injury can happen. Backups are then called upon to be starters and practice squad players are called up to the active roster.

Currently, the Carolina Panthers have three RBs on their active roster. All 32 teams are allowed to carry 16 players on their practice squad. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, former Bears RB Tarik Cohen is signing with the Panthers’ practice squad. He last played in Week 3 of the 2020 season.

The road back wasn’t easy, but Tarik Cohen is back in the NFL

Former Bears’ RB Tarik Cohen, who has not played in the NFL since suffering ACL and MCL tears as well as a tibial plateau fracture in September 2020, plans to sign Wednesday to the Carolina Panthers’ practice squad, per his agents Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 13, 2023



After three promising seasons with the Bears, Tarik Cohen suffered a devastating injury in 2020. He had a torn ACL, MCL, and a fracture of the tibial plateau. With those injuries, the Bears decided to release the former All-Pro special teams player. In May of 2022, Cohen tore his Achilles in a training session.

Putting all that behind him, the 28-year-old is finally back on an NFL roster. He might not be where he wants at the moment, but being able to put on the pads has to feel good. Cohen spent over two seasons off the field due to multiple injuries. While his role with the Panthers is uncertain, he’ll be ready when called upon.

Awesome comeback news: Former #Bears RB Tarik Cohen is returning back in the NFL after 3 years, with the #Panthers The electrifying RB hasn’t played in a game since 2020 due to injuries but according to his wife he’s signing with Carolina. Not yet official from the team but he… pic.twitter.com/4ncB0DBevE — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 12, 2023



On their active roster, Miles Sanders, Chubba Hubbard, and Raheem Blackshear make up the backfield. Tarik Cohen is one of two other RBs on the practice squad. However, being with the Panthers and joining their practice squad is one step closer to getting back in a regular season game.