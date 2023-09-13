NFL

Where can Tarik Cohen fit in with the 2023 Panthers after being signed to their practice squad?

While only 53 people are on the active roster in the NFL, practice squad players are important too. At any point in the season, a devastating injury can happen. Backups are then called upon to be starters and practice squad players are called up to the active roster. 

Currently, the Carolina Panthers have three RBs on their active roster. All 32 teams are allowed to carry 16 players on their practice squad. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, former Bears RB Tarik Cohen is signing with the Panthers’ practice squad. He last played in Week 3 of the 2020 season.

The road back wasn’t easy, but Tarik Cohen is back in the NFL


After three promising seasons with the Bears, Tarik Cohen suffered a devastating injury in 2020. He had a torn ACL, MCL, and a fracture of the tibial plateau. With those injuries, the Bears decided to release the former All-Pro special teams player. In May of 2022, Cohen tore his Achilles in a training session.

Putting all that behind him, the 28-year-old is finally back on an NFL roster. He might not be where he wants at the moment, but being able to put on the pads has to feel good. Cohen spent over two seasons off the field due to multiple injuries. While his role with the Panthers is uncertain, he’ll be ready when called upon.


On their active roster, Miles Sanders, Chubba Hubbard, and Raheem Blackshear make up the backfield. Tarik Cohen is one of two other RBs on the practice squad. However, being with the Panthers and joining their practice squad is one step closer to getting back in a regular season game.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
