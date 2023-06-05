Travis Kelce is the best and most productive tight end in the NFL, but he is known for his fun-loving, off-field personality as well. He makes plenty of celebrity appearances and makes the most out of them, and is the co-host of a popular podcast. But antics were front and center on Monday afternoon as his Kansas City Chiefs visited the White House.

Mahomes Cuts Off Travis Kelce During Chiefs White House Visit

Travis Kelce wanted to get on the mic at the White House…. Patrick Mahomes got him outta there 😂😂pic.twitter.com/gsCi1ygsnd — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 5, 2023

It is the first time that the team has made it to the yearly honoring event. The team that wins the Super Bowl is often invited to the White House in order to meet and be honored by the President of the United States. Unfortunately for Patrick Mahomes and company, the visit after their win in the 2020 Super Bowl was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But they finally made it happen this year, and the team met Joe Biden and much of the rest of the staff on their visit. There were fun highlights of the trip throughout the day, but perhaps none more memorable than Kelce’s overtaking of Biden’s podium and microphone for a brief moment.

Andy Reid’s speech. An absolute class act. Hearing him get choked up about Norma Hunt and being a coach for the Kansas City Chiefs has me tearing up. I couldn’t love this team more if I tried. ❤️💛🇺🇸 #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/1coOwZe9cZ — Lexi (@lexiosborne) June 5, 2023

As he and Mahomes took center stage to present Biden with a custom #46 Chiefs jersey, Kelce saw an opportunity. He was the only person standing between the President and the podium that had the official country seal brazened across the front. Kelce can he heard saying to Biden “Stay right there,” as he turns to walk to the microphone.

He begins to speak slowly as if soaking in the view and feeling of power of standing in that particular spot. “So I’ve been waiting for this,” Kelce begins, before he is immediately cut off. Mahomes saw Kelce make his way to the microphone and immediately sprung into action, taking away the tight end’s ability to say whatever it was that he had planned. Mahomes waved to the crowd as he pushed Kelce away and said, “Sorry. I’m sorry.”

There were other memorable moments throughout the day, including a touching speech from head coach Andy Reid. Some players also took time to do what looks like a TikTok dance of some sort in an official White House hallway.

