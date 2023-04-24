Sunday’s Major League Rugby match between the Houston Sabercats and New York Ironworkers took a chaotic turn as a coaches’ brawl erupted on the field. The Round 10 clash saw tensions rise between Houston Sabercats head coach Pote Human and Rugby New York’s head of high-performance, Ollie Richardson.

Pote Human and Ollie Richardson Spark Major League Rugby Brawl

The conflict began when a Houston Sabercats player received a yellow card. Human, already frustrated, took issue with Richardson yelling at his players. During a break in play, Human confronted Richardson, and the two exchanged heated words.

The situation escalated quickly, with Human landing a powerful right-handed slap on Richardson’s face, sparking an all-out brawl involving players and officials from both teams.

Team members and referees worked to separate the coaches and restore order. Once calm was reestablished, the game resumed, culminating in a 34-27 victory for the Houston Sabercats, making them one of the favorites with sportsbooks to win the championship this year.

Watch video of the incident below:

This dramatic event occurred during the sixth season of Major League Rugby, with Rugby New York reigning as the current champions.

Both Pote Human and Ollie Richardson have noteworthy backgrounds in the sport.

Human, a South African native, is no stranger to rugby fans. Before coaching the Houston Sabercats, he was at the helm of South Africa’s Blue Bulls.

Richardson’s LinkedIn profile reveals his experience as a “physical performance manager in rugby, rugby league, and mixed martial arts, specializing in speed for team sports and physical preparation for collision-based sports.”

The consequences of the brawl remain to be seen, as the league is expected to review the incident and potentially impose disciplinary actions. While the Houston Sabercats celebrated their win, the altercation between Human and Richardson has generated significant buzz.

