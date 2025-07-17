Washington has signed two-time champion Von Miller to a one-year deal for 2025

The 2024 season was a special year for the Washington Commanders. After decades of mediocracy, the Commanders struck gold. Together, a new head coach, general manager, and revamped roster helped Washington take the next step.

Their 12-5 finish in 2024 was the team’s best record since 1991. Washington made a run to the NFC championship game but lost to the Philadelphia Eagles. One weakness the Commanders wanted to address this offseason was the lack of consistency on their pass rush. That’s why Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that the Commanders are signing veteran pass rusher Von Miller to a one-year deal.

How effective will 36-year-old Von Miller be for the Commanders in 2025?

Eight-time Pro Bowl OLB Von Miller is signing with the #Commanders, sources tell The Insiders. Miller has won Super Bowls with the #Broncos and #Rams. Now he’ll try to earn another ring in Washington. pic.twitter.com/TmnbdpDsc6 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 17, 2025



On March 9, the Buffalo Bills released veteran pass rusher Von Miller. This freed up $8.4 million in cap space. Miller was set to account for $23.9 million in cap space in 2025 if he were with Buffalo. That was second on the team, only to Josh Allen. The 36-year-old patiently waited to sign and has found a home for next season. Von Miller is signing a one-year deal with the Washington Commanders.

This will be the fourth franchise Miller has played for in his 13-year career. That includes time with the Broncos, Rams, and Bills. Von Miller’s 129.5 career sacks rank 16th all-time. He’s one of the most dominant pass rushers of his era. Over his first 10 seasons, Miller recorded 110.5 sacks and had three first-team All-Pro selections.

The #Commanders already had the NFL’s oldest roster, averaging nearly 28 years old — and now they’ve added 36-year-old Von Miller. https://t.co/8OriFecmvh — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 17, 2025

Additionally, Miller made eight Pro Bowls in that span. Now, he joins the Washington Commanders to bring a spark to their pass rush. In 2024, the Commanders ranked 30th in the NFL with five fourth-quarter sacks. Despite a 12-5 record, the team struggled to close out games defensively. The team looked at several free agents this offseason and ultimately decided on Von Miller.

Washington already had the oldest average age for the 2025 season at nearly 28. Adding 36-year-old Von Miller will inflate that number. After their success in 2024, the Commanders are eager to strike on their championship window. Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels has changed the outlook of their franchise. That’s why the team is willing to take a chance this offseason and sign someone like Von Miller. Washington opens the 2025 season at home vs. the Giants in Week 1.