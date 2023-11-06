NFL

Vikings News: Justin Jefferson Could Return In The Coming Weeks

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
There were questions about whether Justin Jefferson would return to action this season. He injured his hamstring in a Week 5 loss that dropped the Minnesota Vikings to 1-4 on the year, and there was no telling how far out of a playoff spot the team would be when he would finally be able to return. The notion was pushed even further when starting quarterback Kirk Cousins was lost for the season in Week 8, but the injury news out of Minnesota on Monday is finally of the “good” variety.

Vikings Could Activate Justin Jefferson Within Days

While there has been no official word on when Jefferson will be activated from the IR, the feeling is that it is right around the corner. Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said that the team is still determining whether or not this will be the week that Jefferson is activated, but it is the first week that he is eligible.

Once the activation happens, Jefferson can then return to practice and has a 21-day window to return to the field before being shut down for the season for good. Given how the Vikings have performed over the last few weeks, it is reasonable to believe that the all-world wide receiver is hoping to get back into the action as soon as possible.

After starting the season 1-4, Minnesota has won 4 straight games, including Sunday’s thriller against the Falcons behind a quarterback that didn’t even know the playbook yet. In the wide open NFC, the Vikings are actually sitting in the 7th seed after Week 9’s action, and would be a wild card team if the season ended today.

Which Game Will Jefferson Return For?

Minnesota was given a late bye week this year (Week 13), so that won’t help in Jefferson’s recovery. There are three games before that, as the Vikings will take on the Saints, Broncos, and Bears in consecutive weeks, the latter two of which are prime time contests. It is unlikely that we see Jefferson this Sunday against New Orleans, so expect to see him return during a nationally televised broadcast.

Also coming out of Minnesota on Monday was the team’s decision to start Josh Dobbs at quarterback for the upcoming game. The Vikings are listed as early 2.5 point underdogs.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
