After an 0-3 start to the 2023 season, the Minnesota Vikings have bounced back. They are 4-1 in their last five games to sit at 4-4 through their first eight contests. Coming into Week 8, the Vikings have won two straight, including an upset win in Week 7 vs. the 49ers.

The Vikings have been without Justin Jefferson since Week 6. He’s on the IR with a hamstring injury. Kirk Cousins had been playing extremely well and was getting it done without his All-Pro WR. Unfortunately, the veteran QB tore his Achilles tendon vs. the Packers and will miss the rest of the 2023 season. Not what the Vikings wanted to hear.

Kirk Cousins’ 2023 season is over after tearing his Achilles vs. Green Bay

Breaking: Vikings QB Kirk Cousins tore his Achilles today, a source told @AdamSchefter. An MRI will be taken to confirm. pic.twitter.com/5xCuDKaXvi — ESPN (@espn) October 29, 2023

It’s truly a shame that Kirk Cousins suffered a season-ending injury in Week 8. The 35-year-old was on pace to have one of his best seasons as a professional QB. Through the first eight weeks of the season, he was leaving the NFL in pass attempts (311), completions (216), and passing touchdowns (18). Cousins was balling out this season and was the engine that made the Vikings offense run.

He was on pace to have nearly 40 passing touchdowns and almost 5,000 passing yards. That would have broken both of his previous career-highs in both of those categories. With the veteran out for the rest of 2023, the Vikings do not have a lot of options at QB. Their backup Nick Mullens is currently on the IR with a back injury. That leaves rookie Jaren Hall as the presumable starter moving forward.

Kirk Cousins could tell instantly his injury was bad. He probably knew he tore his Achilles right away. Just as the cart is about to take him to the locker room and with his season over, you can see him look up in a key moment and cheer on his team as they battle for a division… https://t.co/fbBCqJPsS8 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 30, 2023



Hall was taken in the 5th round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Vikings. He played his college ball at BYU and came into the game yesterday when Cousins could not continue. The rookie was 3-4 for 23 yards. Minnesota will be on the road this Sunday to play the Atlanta Falcons in what will likely be Hall’s first NFL start.