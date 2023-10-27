NFL Trade Rumors: Could The Patriots Trade For Kirk Cousins?

The Minnesota Vikings started off the year being one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL. They began with a 1-4 record, with their lone victory coming over the still-winless Carolina Panthers, and things looked bleak when it was announced that all-world wide receiver Justin Jefferson would be out for at least four games and probably longer. There were serious questions about where the team was headed and what the future held for guys like Jefferson, quarterback Kirk Cousins, and others.

NFL: Which Team Will Trade For Kirk Cousins If He’s Available?

But the Vikings have had a resurgence of sorts over the past couple of weeks. After defeating the Bears in a battle for not-last place in the NFC North, Minnesota followed it up by beating the Super Bowl favorite San Francisco 49ers in front of a national audience on Monday night. They are suddenly sitting at 3-4 and have hopes of turning things around and making a run at the postseason.

Or do they? Despite the potential turnaround, there are still minor trade talks surrounding certain players, and enough to garner some attention from the sportsbooks. There are betting lines available at BetOnline where you can wager on the future of certain NFL players, and the Vikings’ starting quarterback is one of the options on the board.

Here are the three favorites to land Kirk Cousins if he’s traded by the Vikings:

New England Patriots +300

Mac Jones has had a slight improvement over the past couple of weeks, but the Patriots still have one of the messier quarterback situations in the NFL. Are they in the market to trade for a veteran to try to turn their season around? Or is it more likely that they punt on the year and aim for selecting a QB prospect in the 2024 Draft?

Washington Commanders +400

Sam Howell’s job has been in jeopardy for essentially the entire year so far, and is in danger of being benched pretty much every week. But Jacoby Brissett is the backup, and may not be able to provide much more than the current starter can. Could they be in the market to bring in Cousins?

Tennessee Titans +400

The Titans have a deep quarterback room, but it doesn’t appear as if they trust any of Malik Willis, Will Levis, or Ryan Tannehill. The latter is out with an injury and the offense hasn’t been great when he’s in regardless, so Mike Vrabel and company could be looking toward the trade block for help at QB.