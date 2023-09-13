NFL

Vikings Injury Report: Garrett Bradbury Ruled Out

Minnesota Vikings Center Garrett Bradbury has been ruled out for Thursday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles with a back injury.

 

Bradbury is not the only Vikings hurting as offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw and defensive lineman Marcus Davenport are both questionable with ankle injuries. After the Vikings unexpectedly lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home, they now travel to Philadelphia to try and get back on track.

 

Bradbury has been one of their best offensive lineman since being drafted 18th overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. However, the past couple of years Bradbury has yet to play a full season and that trend continues. The absence of Garrett Bradbury in the lineup will undoubtedly be felt by the Vikings. His excellent pass protection and run-blocking skills have helped the team maintain a balanced offensive attack. Without him, the team may need to make adjustments to its game plan, both in terms of protecting the quarterback and creating holes for the running backs.

How Bradbury’s Absence Effects The Offense

The Vikings run game was almost non existent when they played a good defensive front in Tampa Bay. Now they face an Eagles defense with an even better defensive line. Fletcher Cox did get banged up, however, but the reports suggest that he will play. The Eagles also drafted Jalen Carter from Georgia who made his presence known in his first career game.

The Minnesota Vikings are +225 to win versus the Eagles according to Minnesota sportsbooks.

The Vikings may be passing the ball more often. Luckily, they do have the best wide receiver in football in Justin Jefferson and a very talented rookie in Jordan Addison. Also tight end T.J. Hockenson is another receiving threat that the Eagles need to be worried about. The run game will most likely be inefficient. The Vikings might put more trust into Kirk Cousins’ hands on prime time.

