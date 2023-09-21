NFL

Vikings Depth Chart: Will Cam Akers be taking over the RB1 role from Alexander Mattison in Minnesota?

After an 0-2 start to the 2023 season, the Vikings knew a change needed to be made. Through two games, Minnesota has any team’s second-most passing yards (674). On the other hand, their 69 total rushing yards in two contests is the worst in the league. Changes needed to happen for the Vikings in their backfield. 

That’s why the team went out and traded for Rams’ RB, Cam Akers. His relationship with the team was not where it used to be and they decided trading Akers was best for the team. Now, the 24-year-old RB gets to reunite with some of his former coaches who used to be with LA.

How will Cam Akers fit into the Vikings’ backfield rotation?


Cam Akers leaving the Rams had been in the making for over a year now. At the beginning of the 2022 season, Akers spent about a month away from the Rams while the team looked for a trade. The team never found a trade and Akers would finish the season with the Rams. According to head coach Sean McVay, the situation with Akers this season was “different” from last 2022. However, he did not want to go into the specifics.

The one-time Super Bowl champion now gets a fresh start with some familiar faces. Vikings’ head coach Kevin O’Connell and offensive coordinator Wes Phillips. Cam Akers is a player that O’Connell is very familiar with and should have an easy time adjusting to his new surroundings. Compared to the production Minnesota has had in the run game, Akers’ production can’t be much worse.


Reports around the NFL say that Minnesota’s Alexander Mattison is going to be the lead back. Through two games, the Vikings haven’t gotten any real production from their RBs. Mattison has carried the ball 16 times for just 62 yards. In just one game played with the Rams in 2023, Cam Akers had 22 carries. For now, Mattison will see their RB1 touches, but Akers will be creeping behind him waiting for an opportunity to win the starting job.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
