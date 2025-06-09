NFL

Veteran RB Nick Chubb is signing a one-year deal with the Houston Texans for the 2025 season

Zach Wolpin
Following the 2024 season, RB Nick Chubb became a free agent. He spent the first seven seasons of his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns. 

However, they did not offer Chubb another contract. The 29-year-old was patiently waiting for another team to call home in 2025. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that Nick Chubb is signing a one-year deal with the Houston Texans. There had been discussions about Chubb returning to Cleveland, but a deal never happened. Nick Chubb will play for a new team for the first time in his professional career.

Nick Chubb will play for the Texans in 2025


With the 35th pick in the 2018 NFL draft, the Browns selected RB Nick Chubb out of Georgia. The rookie finished four yards shy of 1,000 rushing yards. He also had eight rushing and two receiving touchdowns in his rookie year. It was evident Nick Chubb was going to be a star for Cleveland. From 2019-2022, Chubb finished with 1,000+ rushing yards and at least eight rushing touchdowns.

He earned four consecutive Pro Bowl selections and was the Browns’ workhorse RB. Chubb’s best season was in 2022 with 1,525 rushing yards, 12 rushing touchdowns, and one receiving touchdown. The 29-year-old was named second-team All-Pro. Unfortunately, Chubb suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 2 of the 2023 season. That injury delayed his start to the 2024 season.

Chubb missed the team’s first six games and finally made his season debut in Week 7. Nick Chubb played and started eight games for the Browns in 2024. His season was cut short due to a broken foot, and he missed the final three games of the regular season. Cleveland did not cut Nick Chubb, they simply did not offer him another contract. However, the Texans have recently signed Nick Chubb to a one-year deal. He’ll join a backfield with Joe Mixon and Dameon Pierce.

Zach Wolpin
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
