Dolphins Injury News: Tyreek Hill Back At Practice After Scare Wednesday

Anthony R. Cardenas
There was a scare for the Miami Dolphins and their fan base on Wednesday, when it was reported that superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill missed the day’s practice session with an injury to his hip. It came as a surprise as he finished the game on Sunday against the Eagles, and there seemed to be some concern amongst the players about his potential availability. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was quoted as saying, “We’ll get Tyreek back at some point.”

Tyreek Hill Back At Practice For Dolphins

Dolphins fans can breathe a sigh of relief, for now. As Miami warmed up for their Thursday practice session, local beat reporters took video of Hill participating in the stretching portion, and he was dancing along to the music playing over the loudspeakers and appeared to be in his normal spirits. The dance moves gave no indication of any ailments, especially with the hip.

The news kept getting better. NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe was at Dolphins practice and witnessed some of Hill’s session. He said that the speedy wide receiver went through his normal, high-intensity drills and route running exercises, and that he looked completely like himself.

Hill Is Essential For Miami’s Offense

His connection with Tagovailoa is the most important key to success for the Miami Dolphins. The two have become arguably the best QB/WR duo in the league, and are the spark plugs that runs the engine that is Mike McDaniel’s offense. There are other former track stars up and down Miami’s roster, no one quite has the game-breaking ability that Tyreek Hill does, making him an essential piece moving forward.

While there were questions about Hill’s availability for this weekend, the betting line never moved. The Dolphins are favored by 9.5 points over the New England Patriots, whom they have already beaten on the road this season. That number remained steady, meaning that there was always belief that the injury wouldn’t lead to any missed time.

Miami will face a much bigger test the following week, though. They will travel to Germany as a part of the league’s International Series, and will take on the mighty Kansas City Chiefs in what will be Tyreek Hill’s first game against his former team.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
