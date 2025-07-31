Trey Lance looks for redemption in Hall of Fame game start with the Chargers

On Thursday night, NFL football is back for fans to watch. It’s the 64th annual Hall of Fame game played in Canton, Ohio. This year’s matchup features the Los Angeles Chargers and the Detroit Lions.

Typically, the Hall of Fame game is mostly backups and third-string players. However, NFL fans will be tuning in to watch a former top-three pick at QB. Jim Harbaugh announced this week that Trey Lance will start the game at QB for the Chargers. Playing well on Thursday could help Lance earn a spot on the 53-man roster.

Chargers’ Trey Lance to start at quarterback in Hall of Fame Gamehttps://t.co/oca93JiFSf pic.twitter.com/pSGe6qyAi1 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) July 29, 2025



With the third pick in the 2021 NFL draft, the 49ers selected QB Trey Lance out of North Dakota State. As a rookie in 2021, Lance played in six games for San Francisco and made two starts, going 1-1. Ahead of the 2022 season, Lance was named the starting QB for the 49ers. In Week 2, Lance suffered a season-ending ankle injury. The Niners then turned to backup QB Jimmy Garoppolo. When he went down with an injury, the team had no choice but to start 7th-round pick Brock Purdy.

Little did the 49ers know that Purdy would become their franchise QB and help lead the team to multiple NFC championship games and a Super Bowl appearance. With the emergence of Purdy, Lance’s time in San Francisco quickly came to an end. Ahead of the 2023 season, the 49ers traded Trey Lance to the Cowboys for a conditional fourth-round pick. Lance did not play at all in 2023 and was a third-string QB in Dallas.

Jim Harbaugh really might fix Trey Lance. pic.twitter.com/DgHKuVIjNW — Grant Cohn (@grantcohn) July 27, 2025

In 2024, Lance played in four games for the Cowboys and made one start. Following two seasons with Dallas, Lance was a free agent this offseason. He signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Chargers. On Thursday, July 31, the young QB has an enormous opportunity. He’s starting in the Hall of Fame game for LA.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters that he wants Trey Lance to get valuable “game experience.” Additionally, Harbaugh said that Lance will start in the third quarter. Then, DJ Uiagalelei will replace Lance for the rest of the game. Taylor Heinickie will be the emergency third-string QB, and QB1 Justin Herbert will not dress. Can Trey Lance take advantage of the massive opportunity he has?