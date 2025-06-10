Steelers’ T.J. Watt, Bengals’ Trey Hendrickson will not report to their respective mandatory minicamps

Mandatory minicamp is a small, three-day event in late spring or early summer. It’s a time for new players to get acclimated with the coaches.

There are no pads in minicamp. It’s strictly a time to focus on reviewing the playbook and working on their technique. According to NFL insiders, two key pass rushers will not attend their respective minicamps this week. Steelers’ T.J. Watt and Bengals’ Trey Hendrickson will be subject to fines for missing minicamp.

Pittsburgh and Cincinnati need to re-sign their star pass rushers to a new long-term deal



With the 30th pick in the 2017 NFL draft, the Steelers selected T.J. Watt out of Wisconsin. Over eight seasons, the 30-year-old has 108 sacks in 121 career starts. Watt has led the NFL in sacks three times and is a four-time first-team All-Pro selection. With 22.5 sacks in 2021, Watt was named Defensive Player of the Year. Following that season, he signed a four-year, $112 million extension with the Steelers.

His final season of that deal is coming up in 2025. Pittsburgh and Watt have not agreed on a new extension yet. That’s why the seven-time Pro Bowler is not attending mandatory minicamp this week. He is not the only star pass rusher who is skipping. Bengals’ Trey Hendrickson is seeking a new deal. Reports around the league say that Cincinnati and Hendrickson have made no progress on an extension.

Trey Hendrickson led the NFL with 17.5 sacks in 2024 and was named first-team All-Pro. He started his career with the Saints. The 30-year-old has spent his last four seasons with the Bengals. Over the last two seasons, Trey Hendrickson has recorded 35 sacks for Cincinnati. If T.J. Watt and Trey Hendrickson miss all three days of minicamp, they will each be fined $104,768. Pittsburgh and Cincinnati will work with Watt and Hendrickson this offseason to negotiate a new contract.