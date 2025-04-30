MLB

Toronto Blue Jays vs Boston Red Sox: Preview, Start Time and How To Watch

Author image
Louis Fargher
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Watch Red Sox Blue Jays
Watch Red Sox Blue Jays

The Boston Red Sox travel to Ontario to face the Toronto Blue Jays and you can find out how to watch the match on TV or live stream below.

Toronto Blue Jays vs Boston Red Sox Preview

It was a demolition job in the first meeting between the Blue Jays and Red Sox, as the Boston-based franchised picked up 10-2 win away from home.

The Boston Red Sox hit five home runs in the first three innings for only the second time in the franchise’s history, last doing so in September 2009.

Five players smashed the ball over the wall against the Blue Jays, with Jarren Duran, Alex Bregman, Kristian Campbell, Rafael Devers and Wilyer Abreu all managing,

The standout was Bregman, as the Red Sox star had three hits on the night and managed to score on three separate occasions.

How To Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs Boston Red Sox

TV Channel

Major League Baseball fans will be jumping at the chance to watch the second encounter between the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox.

This MLB clash will be available on Sportsnet One (for Canadian viewers) and NESN which is the home for the Boston Red Sox – with the first pitch set to take place at 7:07 p.m. (ET).

NESN can be found on Amazon Prime Video and Roku.

Live Stream

For those that would prefer to watch the game on a selected mobile device, then you can do so on FuboTV which is beneficial for people on the move.

All that is needed is a valid subscription and to install the app on your chose mobile device.

Toronto Blue Jays vs Boston Red Sox Player Stats

Toronto Blue Jays Player Stats

  • Vladimir Guerrero is the star for the Blue Jays, hitting three long balls and driving in 14.
  • He ranks 103rd in the majors for total home runs.
  • Bo Bichette is also performing, hitting five walks, nine doubles and .298 batting.
  • He sits 294th in hr’s.
  • The highest batting average belongs to George Springer with .313.
  • Andreas Gimenez boasts the highest home run tally with three.

Boston Red Sox Player Stats

  • Alexander Bregman is the star for the Red Sox: most home runs (six), most runs batted in (23) and highest batting avg (.331).
  • He sits 30th for hr’s and is 13th in RBI in comparison to each hitter in the sport.
  • The Red Sox star has a hitting streak if nine games and has hit four doubles, six walks and two home runs in his last 10 appearances.
  • Bregman is not alone, as Abreu has also hit six home runs.
  • Abreu can extend his hitting streak to three games in a row.
  • Another key member is Duran, hitting eight doubles, three triples, nine walks and two home runs.
  • Lastly, Kristian Campbell has one hit in each of his four appearances and batted a .368 avg in his last five games.

Toronto Blue Jays vs Boston Red Sox: Full Information

  • ⚾ Match: Toronto Blue Jays vs Boston Red Sox
  • 📅 Date: Thurs April 30, 2025
  • 🕛 First Pitch: 7:07 p.m. ET
  • 🏆 Competition: MLB
  • 📺 TV/ Live Stream: Sportsnet One or NESN / FuboTV
  • 🏟 Venue: Progressive Field (Cleveland, OH)
  • 🎲 Match Odds (Moneyline): Boston Red Sox (-110) | Cleveland Guardians (-110)
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Louis Fargher

Louis Fargher is a sports news writer, specializing in Soccer, the NHL and the NBA. He has a degree in Soccer Journalism and has published online articles for a plethora of British outlets, previously contributing on Burton Albion's website and producing match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League stadiums.
View All Posts By Louis Fargher
Author Image

Louis Fargher

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Louis Fargher is a sports news writer, specializing in Soccer, the NHL and the NBA. He has a degree in Soccer Journalism and has published online articles for a plethora of British outlets, previously contributing on Burton Albion's website and producing match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League stadiums.
View All Posts By Louis Fargher

Popular From MLB

Latest news

View all
Screenshot 2025 04 29 at 16.01.46
MLB

LATEST Guardians issue apology to Red Sox All-Star Jarren Duran after fan taunts suicide attempt

Author image Joe Lyons  •  Apr 29 2025
Boston Red Sox Cleveland Guardians
MLB
Boston Red Sox vs Cleveland Guardians Preview, Live Stream and Key Stats
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Apr 25 2025

The Boston Red Sox face the Cleveland Guardians in Cleveland on Friday 25 April, beginning a three game series and you can find our full preview, key stats and how…

Rocky Colavito
MLB
Cleveland Guardians Legend Rocky Colavito Dies At 91
Author image Jack Bellamy  •  Dec 12 2024

Rocky Colavito is destined to be remembered as one of the legends of baseball. In light of his untimely passing, Sportslens has chosen to reflect on Colavito’s remarkable career. Cleveland…

Juan Soto Yankees pic
MLB
MLB Insider Denies Claims That Juan Soto Has Agreed To Any New Contract Despite Rumours
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 29 2024
Sam Kennedy
MLB
Boston Red Sox Eager To Spend In Postseason Amid Desperate Need to Win AL East
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 22 2024
Juan Soto
MLB
Who Was Named In The All-MLB First And Second Team At The MLB Awards?
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 15 2024
aaron judge
MLB
Aaron Judge And Shohei Ohtani Lead The Way In MLB Silver Slugger Awards 
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 13 2024
Arrow to top