The Boston Red Sox travel to Ontario to face the Toronto Blue Jays and you can find out how to watch the match on TV or live stream below.

Toronto Blue Jays vs Boston Red Sox Preview

It was a demolition job in the first meeting between the Blue Jays and Red Sox, as the Boston-based franchised picked up 10-2 win away from home.

The Boston Red Sox hit five home runs in the first three innings for only the second time in the franchise’s history, last doing so in September 2009.

Five players smashed the ball over the wall against the Blue Jays, with Jarren Duran, Alex Bregman, Kristian Campbell, Rafael Devers and Wilyer Abreu all managing,

The standout was Bregman, as the Red Sox star had three hits on the night and managed to score on three separate occasions.

How To Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs Boston Red Sox

TV Channel

Major League Baseball fans will be jumping at the chance to watch the second encounter between the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox.

This MLB clash will be available on Sportsnet One (for Canadian viewers) and NESN which is the home for the Boston Red Sox – with the first pitch set to take place at 7:07 p.m. (ET).

NESN can be found on Amazon Prime Video and Roku.

Live Stream

For those that would prefer to watch the game on a selected mobile device, then you can do so on FuboTV which is beneficial for people on the move.

All that is needed is a valid subscription and to install the app on your chose mobile device.

Toronto Blue Jays vs Boston Red Sox Player Stats

Toronto Blue Jays Player Stats

Vladimir Guerrero is the star for the Blue Jays, hitting three long balls and driving in 14.

He ranks 103rd in the majors for total home runs.

Bo Bichette is also performing, hitting five walks, nine doubles and .298 batting.

He sits 294th in hr’s.

The highest batting average belongs to George Springer with .313.

Andreas Gimenez boasts the highest home run tally with three.

Boston Red Sox Player Stats

Alexander Bregman is the star for the Red Sox: most home runs (six), most runs batted in (23) and highest batting avg (.331).

He sits 30th for hr’s and is 13th in RBI in comparison to each hitter in the sport.

The Red Sox star has a hitting streak if nine games and has hit four doubles, six walks and two home runs in his last 10 appearances.

Bregman is not alone, as Abreu has also hit six home runs.

Abreu can extend his hitting streak to three games in a row.

Another key member is Duran, hitting eight doubles, three triples, nine walks and two home runs.

Lastly, Kristian Campbell has one hit in each of his four appearances and batted a .368 avg in his last five games.

Toronto Blue Jays vs Boston Red Sox: Full Information

⚾ Match: Toronto Blue Jays vs Boston Red Sox

Toronto Blue Jays vs Boston Red Sox 📅 Date: Thurs April 30, 2025

Thurs April 30, 2025 🕛 First Pitch : 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET 🏆 Competition: MLB

MLB 📺 TV/ Live Stream: Sportsnet One or NESN / FuboTV

Sportsnet One or NESN / FuboTV 🏟 Venue: Progressive Field (Cleveland, OH)

Progressive Field (Cleveland, OH) 🎲 Match Odds (Moneyline): Boston Red Sox (-110) | Cleveland Guardians (-110)