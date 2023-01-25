Tom Brady still undecided on future and return to NFL in 2023

Tom Brady is still undecided on whether to return to the NFL or go back into retirement as his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers expires.

The 45-year-old came out of retirement in March 2022 after initially announcing the end of his NFL career six weeks earlier, before signing a one-year, $15 million deal with Tampa Bay.

In his 23rd season, Brady crashed out of the playoffs and lost 31-14 to the Dallas Cowboys for the first time in his career in the NFC Wild Card round.

On a recent podcast appearance, Brady said: “If I knew what I was gonna f—–g do, I would’ve already f—–g done it.”

Tom Brady on his future, via his podcast: pic.twitter.com/fFAq8HOS6d — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 24, 2023

Jim Gray, Brady’s co-host, replied: “I sense you’re antagonized by the question.”

Brady appeared to slightly lighten up and thanked Gray for asking.

“You’re scratching. I appreciate you asking. Thank you.”

Las Vegas Raiders favorites to land Tom Brady in free agency

Rumored landing spots for the seven-time Super Bowl champion include the Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans, San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins.

According to NFL betting sites, the Raiders are the outright favorites to land Brady with the Patriots, 49ers, Dolphins, Jets and Titans following (in order).

Last season, Brady was on a losing team (8-9) for the first time in the regular season as a starter, the Bucs scored the fewest team PPG in his career (18.4) and lost by his second-worst margin in the playoffs (17 points).

Content You May Like