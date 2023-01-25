NFL

Tom Brady still undecided on future and return to NFL in 2023

Joe Lyons
tom brady a0587059ffb644e1a29e1d64e23bbd46
Tom Brady is still undecided on whether to return to the NFL or go back into retirement as his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers expires.

The 45-year-old came out of retirement in March 2022 after initially announcing the end of his NFL career six weeks earlier, before signing a one-year, $15 million deal with Tampa Bay.

In his 23rd season, Brady crashed out of the playoffs and lost 31-14 to the Dallas Cowboys for the first time in his career in the NFC Wild Card round.

On a recent podcast appearance, Brady said: “If I knew what I was gonna f—–g do, I would’ve already f—–g done it.”

Jim Gray, Brady’s co-host, replied: “I sense you’re antagonized by the question.”

Brady appeared to slightly lighten up and thanked Gray for asking.

“You’re scratching. I appreciate you asking. Thank you.”

Las Vegas Raiders favorites to land Tom Brady in free agency

Rumored landing spots for the seven-time Super Bowl champion include the Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans, San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins.

According to NFL betting sites, the Raiders are the outright favorites to land Brady with the Patriots, 49ers, Dolphins, Jets and Titans following (in order).

Last season, Brady was on a losing team (8-9) for the first time in the regular season as a starter, the Bucs scored the fewest team PPG in his career (18.4) and lost by his second-worst margin in the playoffs (17 points).

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
