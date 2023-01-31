As the Tom Brady to the San Francisco 49ers rumour mill has started again, the 45-year-old gave his view on the Niners crumble against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.

Tom Brady to the 49ers in 2023, finally. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 29, 2023

On the latest episode of his Let’s Go! podcast, Brady addressed the 49ers’ problems against the Eagles, stemming from the injuries to their quarterbacks.

“Injuries play a role in every game” Brady told Jim Gray, “and your margin of error changes quite a bit. Obviously San Fran had, you know, really no chance to compete yesterday. That was tough just to see that happen, but at the same time, it’s the reality of the sport. Philly deserved it. They had an incredible season. They played well on defense. They forced that pass and the injury to Brock (Purdy) on his wrist of his elbow”.

It was a gut-wrenching day for Purdy and the 49ers, who struggled massively with the injury to their starting quarterback. Purdy suffered a torn UCL in his elbow, and did come back onto the field, but couldn’t deliver anything of any value. He was replaced by Josh Johnson after his injury in the first quarter, who then himself had to be replaced later in the game due to a concussion.

Brock Purdy reportedly suffered a torn UCL in his throwing elbow yesterday and is expected to miss six months. This puts him at a return point right around August. Purdy still came in and threw the ball twice even after this injury. The definition of a WARRIOR 😳 pic.twitter.com/hKuEnd7iVA — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) January 30, 2023

When Purdy returned to the action, he attempted two short passes, which went 1 and 3 yards.

