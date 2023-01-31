NFL

Tom Brady Says 49ers “had no chance to compete” Due To QB Injuries


Kyle Curran



As the Tom Brady to the San Francisco 49ers rumour mill has started again, the 45-year-old gave his view on the Niners crumble against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. 

On the latest episode of his Let’s Go! podcast, Brady addressed the 49ers’ problems against the Eagles, stemming from the injuries to their quarterbacks.

“Injuries play a role in every game” Brady told Jim Gray, “and your margin of error changes quite a bit. Obviously San Fran had, you know, really no chance to compete yesterday. That was tough just to see that happen, but at the same time, it’s the reality of the sport. Philly deserved it. They had an incredible season. They played well on defense. They forced that pass and the injury to Brock (Purdy) on his wrist of his elbow”.

It was a gut-wrenching day for Purdy and the 49ers, who struggled massively with the injury to their starting quarterback. Purdy suffered a torn UCL in his elbow, and did come back onto the field, but couldn’t deliver anything of any value. He was replaced by Josh Johnson after his injury in the first quarter, who then himself had to be replaced later in the game due to a concussion.

When Purdy returned to the action, he attempted two short passes, which went 1 and 3 yards.

Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran specialises in football (soccer), darts, combat sports, basketball and American football and has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites including The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community. He also writes news, betting tips and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. Previously read news bulletins on local radio stations up and down the UK, courtesy of DerbyshireMediaCompany. He also formerly covered Premier League and EFL matches as an accredited journalist and editor for Prost International.
