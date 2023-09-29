NFL

Titans Injury Report: Treylon Burks (knee) has been ruled out for Week 4 vs. the Bengals

The Tennesse Titans traded WR A.J. Brown to the Eagles after the 2021 season. In return, they got a 2022 first-round pick and drafted Treylon Burks out of Arkansas. As a rookie, Burks played in 11 games and made six starts for the Titans. He totaled 33 catches for 435 yards in 2022. 

Ahead of the 2023 season, Burks was dealing with an ACL sprain and was expected to miss a few weeks. Luckily, the 23-year-old was ready for the start of the season and has not missed a game yet. This week, Burks was dealing with a knee injury again and was extremely limited. According to NFL insider Jim Wyatt, Burks has been ruled out for Week 4 vs. the Bengals.

Who will replace the production of Treylong Burks in Week 4 for Tennessee?


After seeing the team struggle at WR in 2022, the Titans went out and signed DeAndre Hopkins this offseason. Through three games, he leads the team with 14 catches for 153 yards. Quarterbacking the Titans this season is Ryan Tannehill who is 49-83 for 548 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. The Titans are lucky to have a win this season, otherwise they would be 0-3.

Even when Treylon Burks plays, Hopkins is the clear WR1. With Bruks out this week, you’d expect Hopkins’ production to increase. That might not be the case as the veteran receiver was limited on Thursday. Hopkins will likely play on Sunday, but Titans fans don’t want to see him dealing with a hanging ankle injury.


Chirs Moore and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine will see more work this Sunday with Burks out. Moore has five catches for 90 yards and a long of 46 this season. Westbrook-Ikhine has 10 catches for 83 yards and the team’s only receiving touchdown so far this season. The 2023 season does not look promising for the Tennesee Titans.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
