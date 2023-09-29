The Tennesse Titans traded WR A.J. Brown to the Eagles after the 2021 season. In return, they got a 2022 first-round pick and drafted Treylon Burks out of Arkansas. As a rookie, Burks played in 11 games and made six starts for the Titans. He totaled 33 catches for 435 yards in 2022.

Ahead of the 2023 season, Burks was dealing with an ACL sprain and was expected to miss a few weeks. Luckily, the 23-year-old was ready for the start of the season and has not missed a game yet. This week, Burks was dealing with a knee injury again and was extremely limited. According to NFL insider Jim Wyatt, Burks has been ruled out for Week 4 vs. the Bengals.

Who will replace the production of Treylong Burks in Week 4 for Tennessee?

#Titans WR Treylon Burks (knee) ruled OUT for Sunday’s game vs @Bengals — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) September 29, 2023



After seeing the team struggle at WR in 2022, the Titans went out and signed DeAndre Hopkins this offseason. Through three games, he leads the team with 14 catches for 153 yards. Quarterbacking the Titans this season is Ryan Tannehill who is 49-83 for 548 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. The Titans are lucky to have a win this season, otherwise they would be 0-3.

Even when Treylon Burks plays, Hopkins is the clear WR1. With Bruks out this week, you’d expect Hopkins’ production to increase. That might not be the case as the veteran receiver was limited on Thursday. Hopkins will likely play on Sunday, but Titans fans don’t want to see him dealing with a hanging ankle injury.

WR DeAndre Hopkins on the #Titans missing Treylon Burks and how big a win would be on Sunday : pic.twitter.com/BHnwHOJiQA — AtoZ Sports Nashville (@AtoZSports) September 29, 2023



Chirs Moore and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine will see more work this Sunday with Burks out. Moore has five catches for 90 yards and a long of 46 this season. Westbrook-Ikhine has 10 catches for 83 yards and the team’s only receiving touchdown so far this season. The 2023 season does not look promising for the Tennesee Titans.